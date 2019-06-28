Xiaomi Mi A3 expected to launch soon; may be rebranded Mi CC9

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India next month. These devices have already been launched in China. The company will also be taking wraps off its new CC series smartphones on July 2 in its home country. Rumors are rife that Xiaomi will unveil Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e under the new CC series.

Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Xiaomi Mi A3 phone might be launched soon. It will offer almost the same design as the Mi CC9, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore said. The source also claimed that the Mi CC9e would be Mi A3 Lite as per the leaked model number. The Mi CC9e is said to come with a 6-inch display. There could be a 3,940mAh battery under the hood, as per the same source. It might also offer support for 10W charging.

Don't worry Android One lovers, there will be a #Xiaomi Mi A3 and it's design is quite similar to #XiaomiCC9. pic.twitter.com/hdO69QtQpA — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 27, 2019

The leaker notes, “Don’t worry Android One lovers, there will be #Xiaomi Mi A3 and its design is quite similar to #XiaomiCC9.” At the moment, there are no official words on the Xiaomi Mi A3. But, considering the company’s track record, there could be a possibility that the Mi CC9 may be rebranded as Mi A3. Besides, just yesterday, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Mi CC9 series and it looks stunning.

If rumors are to be believed, the Mi CC9 will offer a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. It will also flaunt a waterdrop-style notch to house the front camera. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, same as the Redmi K20. In addition, the smartphone will reportedly be available in two RAM and storage variants. This includes 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

To keep things ticking, Xiaomi is likely to add a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. For selfies, you can expect a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The Mi CC9 is said to run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top. Furthermore, the price of Mi CC9 could start from RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,100) for the base model. The higher-end configuration could be priced at RMB 3,099 (approximately Rs 31,500).