comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 expected to launch soon; may be rebranded Mi CC9
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 expected to launch soon; may be rebranded Mi CC9
News

Xiaomi Mi A3 expected to launch soon; may be rebranded Mi CC9

News

Xiaomi is expected to launch Mi A3 smartphone soon. It could reportedly be a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 series devices. A new leak suggests that the Mi A3 will offer an almost same design as the Mi CC9.

  • Published: June 28, 2019 3:25 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9

(Photo credit: Weibo)

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India next month. These devices have already been launched in China. The company will also be taking wraps off its new CC series smartphones on July 2 in its home country. Rumors are rife that Xiaomi will unveil Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e under the new CC series.

Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Xiaomi Mi A3 phone might be launched soon. It will offer almost the same design as the Mi CC9, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore said. The source also claimed that the Mi CC9e would be Mi A3 Lite as per the leaked model number. The Mi CC9e is said to come with a 6-inch display. There could be a 3,940mAh battery under the hood, as per the same source. It might also offer support for 10W charging.

The leaker notes, “Don’t worry Android One lovers, there will be #Xiaomi Mi A3 and its design is quite similar to #XiaomiCC9.” At the moment, there are no official words on the Xiaomi Mi A3. But, considering the company’s track record, there could be a possibility that the Mi CC9 may be rebranded as Mi A3. Besides, just yesterday, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Mi CC9 series and it looks stunning.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

If rumors are to be believed, the Mi CC9 will offer a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. It will also flaunt a waterdrop-style notch to house the front camera. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, same as the Redmi K20. In addition, the smartphone will reportedly be available in two RAM and storage variants. This includes 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant with gradient finish shared by CEO Lei Jun

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant with gradient finish shared by CEO Lei Jun

To keep things ticking, Xiaomi is likely to add a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. For selfies, you can expect a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The Mi CC9 is said to run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top. Furthermore, the price of Mi CC9 could start from RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,100) for the base model. The higher-end configuration could be priced at RMB 3,099 (approximately Rs 31,500).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 3:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Flappy Royale, a wacky mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers
thumb-img
News
Amazon Alexa comes to select Sony Bravia Android TV
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB variant now on open sale

Editor's Pick

Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed
Deals
Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed
HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

News

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9

Flappy Royale, a wacky mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite

Gaming

Flappy Royale, a wacky mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite

Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant

News

Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9

Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant

Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers

Xiaomi Redmi K20 AnTuTu performance for Snapdragon 730 teased

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9
Xiaomi Redmi K20 AnTuTu performance for Snapdragon 730 teased

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 AnTuTu performance for Snapdragon 730 teased
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB variant now on open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB variant now on open sale
Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7

Deals

Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

हिंदी समाचार

3,000 रुपये सस्ता हुआ Huawei Y9 (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi 7A भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi के Manu Kumar Jain ने किया टीज

Mi CC सीरीज का तीसरा स्मार्टफोन होगा Mi CC Meitu Custom Edition, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Xiaomi ने Redmi K20 में शामिल Snapdragon 730 SoC का AnTuTu परफॉर्मेंस स्कोर किया टीज, Snapdragon 710 SoC से की तुलना

Realme X ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ एडिशन पेश, 9 जुलाई को सेल पर आएगा

News

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India
News
HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India
Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9
Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant

News

Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant
Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers

News

Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers
Xiaomi Redmi K20 AnTuTu performance for Snapdragon 730 teased

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 AnTuTu performance for Snapdragon 730 teased