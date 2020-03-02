comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 finally gets Android 10 update; but limited to random users
News

Xiaomi Mi A3 finally gets Android 10 update; but limited to random users

News

The Android 10 release for Xiaomi Mi A3 was delayed due to novel Coronavirus outbreak.

  • Published: March 2, 2020 9:55 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-a3-review-bgr-india-1

Image: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Mi A3 is only the third Android One smartphone from the Chinese company. The really big deal about the device is the timely arrival of software. However, the release of Android 10 for Xiaomi Mi A3 has been a mysterious case. The smartphone was due to receive the update a bit earlier this month. However, the update missed the deadline issued by the company by a couple of weeks now. But, there is another twist now: some users are getting the update.

Related Stories


Xiaomi said that the release of Android 10 update for Mi A3 is being delayed due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Since the outbreak, Chinese companies including smartphone makers, have been forced to shut down offices. Due to this closure, the supply cycle has been constrained and some companies have been forced to reschedule their product road map. The companies have also been unable to work on software updates. Xiaomi Mi A3 suffered through this very issue where the company could release a software update.

However, it now seems like Xiaomi Mi A3 users are now receiving the Android 10 update. The update is being rolled out to random users and those getting the update are seeing V11.0.7.0.QFQMIXM. As with any update, the roll out is happening in a staged manner and you should get it shortly. The Mi Community notes that the download link for the update will become available soon. The release of Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi A3 was first detailed by the Mi Community Bangladesh.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India now starts from Rs 11,999: Check details

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India now starts from Rs 11,999: Check details

Fragmentation and software release have always been a contentious matter for Android smartphone makers. When Xiaomi released its first Android One device, it seemed like a range of devices that will timely software update. While that has not materialized with Mi A1 or Mi A2, the Mi A3 seems like a different situation. To recall, Android 10 was released by Google in September last year. A large number of smartphone makers are in the roll out process. One can only hope for Xiaomi to release the update to more users sooner.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 9:55 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

12999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data
News
Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data
Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render leaked

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for today

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for today

Most Popular

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render leaked

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for today

Facebook Messenger gets a new two-tabbed redesign

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update
Poco X2 Phoenix Red variant India sale on March 3

News

Poco X2 Phoenix Red variant India sale on March 3
Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Mi 10 may launch in India mid-March

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Mi 10 may launch in India mid-March
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro full design revealed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro full design revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Band में होगा क्रिकेट मोड और स्लीप ट्रैकिंग फीचर, 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

नोकिया का 55इंच स्मार्ट TV दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Oppo Reno 3 Pro आज इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Nokia का 55इंच Smart TV कल दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme Band Features : USB-A कनेक्टर, IP68 रेटिंग और हार्ट रेट मॉनिटर के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data
News
Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data
Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render leaked
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for today

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for today
Facebook Messenger gets a new two-tabbed redesign

News

Facebook Messenger gets a new two-tabbed redesign