Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

Xiaomi Mi A3 is only the third Android One smartphone from the Chinese company. The really big deal about the device is the timely arrival of software. However, the release of Android 10 for Xiaomi Mi A3 has been a mysterious case. The smartphone was due to receive the update a bit earlier this month. However, the update missed the deadline issued by the company by a couple of weeks now. But, there is another twist now: some users are getting the update.

Xiaomi said that the release of Android 10 update for Mi A3 is being delayed due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Since the outbreak, Chinese companies including smartphone makers, have been forced to shut down offices. Due to this closure, the supply cycle has been constrained and some companies have been forced to reschedule their product road map. The companies have also been unable to work on software updates. Xiaomi Mi A3 suffered through this very issue where the company could release a software update.

However, it now seems like Xiaomi Mi A3 users are now receiving the Android 10 update. The update is being rolled out to random users and those getting the update are seeing V11.0.7.0.QFQMIXM. As with any update, the roll out is happening in a staged manner and you should get it shortly. The Mi Community notes that the download link for the update will become available soon. The release of Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi A3 was first detailed by the Mi Community Bangladesh.

Fragmentation and software release have always been a contentious matter for Android smartphone makers. When Xiaomi released its first Android One device, it seemed like a range of devices that will timely software update. While that has not materialized with Mi A1 or Mi A2, the Mi A3 seems like a different situation. To recall, Android 10 was released by Google in September last year. A large number of smartphone makers are in the roll out process. One can only hope for Xiaomi to release the update to more users sooner.

Story Timeline