Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

Xiaomi has released Android 10 update for the Mi A3 for the fourth time. With the Mi A-series, Xiaomi was expected to push Android updates faster than other devices. In the case of Mi A3, the experience has been nothing less than bizarre. Xiaomi introduced Mi A-series as the first Android One-branded device from the company. With the series, Xiaomi promised timely software updates and an interface that did not come with MIUI. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3: Android 10 update pulled for the third time due to bugs

However, Xiaomi has not delivered on the promise of timely software updates just yet. In the case of Mi A3, the software update process has been far from perfect. One cannot take away the fact that Xiaomi Mi A1, the first Android One smartphone from the Chinese company, made Android One popular. Now, it seems the company has failed to deliver on the primary promise of Android One. Xiaomi has released Android 10 update for the smartphone three times already. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update resumed once again with April security patch

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update again

Each time, it has ended up being pulled back due to some kind of a bug or performance issue. Hoping fourth time is the real charm, Xiaomi has released Android 10 update once again for the Mi A3. The new firmware, according to a Reddit user, comes signed as V11.0.14.0.QFQMIXM and is being rolled out as an OTA update. The update will be rolled out gradually to all Mi A3 users globally. This will allow Xiaomi to control the update process and ensure a bug free experience. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update rolling out for the second time; adds March Android security patch

The changelog mentions new features such as dark theme and gesture-based navigation. There is also mention of new privacy controls added to Android 10. GizChina further notes that this update includes bug fix for the fingerprint sensor. At this point, one can only hope that this is the last final update for Mi A3. Even though the update is more than six months late, it will leave a sweet taste after the ordeal. If you are a Mi A3 user, let us know when you get the update.

