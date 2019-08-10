comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch expected on August 23: Full specs, features
Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch expected on August 23: Specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to make its debut in India on August 23. Read on to know more about its expected price in India, specifications, features and other details.

  • Published: August 10, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch

Last month, Xiaomi launched its latest Mi A3 Android One smartphone in Spain. As the name suggests, this handset is a successor to the Mi A2 Android One device. Now, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to make its debut in India on August 23, MySmartPrice reports. Read on to know more about its expected price in India, specifications, features and other details.

Last year, the Mi A2 was launched with a price tag of Rs 16,999 in India, which was slightly below its European price EUR 250. The same smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is currently selling for Rs 9,999 on Amazon India. Now, the European price of the Mi A3 is also EUR 250, similar to the Mi A2. So the device is expected to be priced around Rs 16,999 in India.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is a part of Google’s Android One program. The device ships with stock Android 9 Pie operating system. The Xiaomi phone comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display. The handset flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display design. Comparatively, the Xiaomi Mi A2 packs a 5.99-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The latest Mi A3 also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, unlike the Mi A2.

Internally, Xiaomi has packed an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The handset comes with 6GB RAM option. It was launched in 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi A3 boasts of a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118-degree) lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Additionally, Xiaomi has also added a bigger 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging. Besides, Xiaomi is yet to confirm Mi A3 India launch details.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

