comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21; 48MP triple camera, Android One and more
News

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21; 48MP triple camera, Android One and more

News

The Mi A3 is Xiaomi’s third smartphone running stock Android One program. It also comes with a triple camera setup, and more.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 12:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch

Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 Android One smartphone in Spain last month. Successor to the Mi A2, the Mi A3 brings in some upgrades in the camera, design and battery department. It is the company’s third smartphone to run stock Android One program. Now, Xiaomi looks all set to launch the Mi A3 in India.

Xiaomi has posted a teaser on its Twitter profile highlighting key features of the Mi A3. The poster also reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on August 21. The event will kick off at 12:00PM and it will be live-streamed too. The European price of the Mi A3 is EUR 250 (approximately Rs 19,400). A Similar pricing can be expected. We wouldn’t be surprised if Xiaomi goes a little aggressive with the India pricing.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications and features

The  Mi A3 ships with stock Android 9 Pie operating system. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It is a downgrade from FHD+. But the other way to look at it is you get an AMOLED panel instead of LCD. This also allows for an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is another upgrade.

The smartphone flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display design. Internally, Xiaomi has packed an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The handset comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi A3 boasts of a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118-degree) lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Additionally, Xiaomi has also added a bigger 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3 Xiaomi Mi A2
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+ 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Front Camera 32MP 20MP
Battery 4,030mAh 3,010mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 12:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
News
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Deals

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21
Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched
Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16

News

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16
Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G

News

Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 7A goes on open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A goes on open sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Nation's Cup टूर्नामेंट का विजेता बना रूस

Realme 5 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुईं सभी मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.1 Plus का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट मिल रहा है 6,500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें क्या है डील

Samsung Galaxy A10s के लॉन्च का ऐलान, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Realme 3i की ऑनलाइन सेल आज, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
News
Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

News

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet
Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks