Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 Android One smartphone in Spain last month. Successor to the Mi A2, the Mi A3 brings in some upgrades in the camera, design and battery department. It is the company’s third smartphone to run stock Android One program. Now, Xiaomi looks all set to launch the Mi A3 in India.

Xiaomi has posted a teaser on its Twitter profile highlighting key features of the Mi A3. The poster also reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on August 21. The event will kick off at 12:00PM and it will be live-streamed too. The European price of the Mi A3 is EUR 250 (approximately Rs 19,400). A Similar pricing can be expected. We wouldn’t be surprised if Xiaomi goes a little aggressive with the India pricing.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications and features

The Mi A3 ships with stock Android 9 Pie operating system. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It is a downgrade from FHD+. But the other way to look at it is you get an AMOLED panel instead of LCD. This also allows for an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is another upgrade.

The smartphone flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display design. Internally, Xiaomi has packed an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The handset comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi A3 boasts of a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118-degree) lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Additionally, Xiaomi has also added a bigger 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3 Xiaomi Mi A2 Price – 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+ 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP Front Camera 32MP 20MP Battery 4,030mAh 3,010mAh

