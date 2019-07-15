comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 launch scheduled for July 17 in Spain | BGR India
  Xiaomi Mi A3 launch scheduled for July 17 in Spain
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch scheduled for July 17 in Spain

Xiaomi previously revealed July 25 as the launch date for Poland. It posted the invite on Xiaomi Poland Mi Community forums asking Mi fans to take part in the contest. The company will invite winners of the contest to attend the launch event in Poland.

The global unveiling of Xiaomi’s next Android One smartphone will now be earlier than expected. The Chinese company on Monday teased away the Xiaomi Mi A3 launch for Spain region. The launch event is confirmed to take place on July 17, which is earlier than Poland’s launch.

Xiaomi previously revealed July 25 as the launch date for Poland. It posted the invite on Xiaomi Poland Mi Community forums asking Mi fans to take part in the contest. The company will invite winners of the contest to attend the launch event in Poland. The page also revealed that the launch event will take place on July 25, 2019, at 4 PM local Polish time which is about 7:30 PM IST.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 will be the third generation device in Xiaomi’s Android One series. The company started teasing the launch of the upcoming smartphone since last week, and we have seen a lot of hands on, retail box images leak already.

The company has hinted at some of the features of Mi A3 in teasers. It includes improved front camera, a likely triple rear camera, and likely an improved processor along with updated design. Xiaomi is widely expected to launch the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite smartphones on July 17.

A recent set of rumors suggested that Xiaomi isn’t using the Snapdragon 710 or 712 for the Mi A3 phones, instead you’ll see latest Snapdragon 730 in Mi A3 and Snapdragon 675 in Mi A3 Lite. As per the report, the Xiaomi Mi A3 has been codenamed “bamboo_sprout” and it will feature a Snapdragon 730 SoC. On the other hand, the lighter model A3 Lite is codenamed “cosmos_sprout” and will come equipped with a Snapdragon 675 chipset, just like Redmi Note 7 Pro.

