Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest Android One smartphone, dubbed Mi A3, in Spain today. Rumors are rife that the new budget handset will be similar to Xiaomi’s Mi CC9e device, which launched in China earlier this month. As the name suggests, the Mi A3 will be the successor to the Mi A2 Android One phone. The company is also likely to take the wraps off a new Mi A3 Lite phone.

As per Xiaomi‘s Spain website, the Mi A3 smartphone will be launched at 1:00PM CEST (4:30PM IST). Just hours ahead of the launch, alleged hands-on images of the Xiaomi Mi A3 have leaked by SoyaCincau. The cited source claims that the phone is similar to the Mi CC9e. Read on to know more about the device’s expected specifications and features.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price (expected)

The pricing details of the Mi A3 are under wraps, but the prices could be similar to the Chinese Mi CC9e smartphone. To recall, the Mi CC9e costs RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) in China. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The prices go up to RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which costs RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). The Mi A3 is also likely to soon make its way to the Indian market. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications, features (expected)

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to ship with stock Android 9 Pie operating system. If rumors are to be believed, the device will offer a 6.088-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It is also expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Android One device could sport a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup might include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It could be paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

Additionally, Xiaomi is expected to offer the phone in 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. The phone maker might add a 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C fast charge. A few reports hint that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor too. Furthermore, the Mi A3 will reportedly be available in three colors, including blue, white, and black.

