comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected price, specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today; hands-on image leaked ahead of official launch
News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today; hands-on image leaked ahead of official launch

News

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Mi A3 Android One device in Spain today. Just hours ahead of the launch, alleged hands-on images of the Xiaomi Mi A3 have been leaked online. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 17, 2019 4:32 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3

(Photo credit: Soyacincau)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest Android One smartphone, dubbed Mi A3, in Spain today. Rumors are rife that the new budget handset will be similar to Xiaomi’s Mi CC9e device, which launched in China earlier this month. As the name suggests, the Mi A3 will be the successor to the Mi A2 Android One phone. The company is also likely to take the wraps off a new Mi A3 Lite phone.

As per Xiaomi‘s Spain website, the Mi A3 smartphone will be launched at 1:00PM CEST (4:30PM IST). Just hours ahead of the launch, alleged hands-on images of the Xiaomi Mi A3 have leaked by SoyaCincau. The cited source claims that the phone is similar to the Mi CC9e. Read on to know more about the device’s expected specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3 price (expected)

The pricing details of the Mi A3 are under wraps, but the prices could be similar to the Chinese Mi CC9e smartphone. To recall, the Mi CC9e costs RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) in China. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The prices go up to RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which costs RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). The Mi A3 is also likely to soon make its way to the Indian market. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications, features (expected)

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to ship with stock Android 9 Pie operating system. If rumors are to be believed, the device will offer a 6.088-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It is also expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Android One device could sport a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup might include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It could be paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, features compared

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, features compared

Additionally, Xiaomi is expected to offer the phone in 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. The phone maker might add a 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C fast charge. A few reports hint that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor too. Furthermore, the Mi A3 will reportedly be available in three colors, including blue, white, and black.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

Editor's Pick

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Top Products
Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

News

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix

News

Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

News

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched
Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, features compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, features compared
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 7A का Foggy Gold कलर वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Monsoon Sale : Phone, TVs, Accessories से लेकर Washing Machine तक में मिल रही हैं बेहतरीन डील्स

सरकारी कर्मचारी ने ऑफिस में बनाया TikTok वीडियो, हुई ये कार्रवाई

Tata Sky Watch सर्विस में देखें 400 live TV चैनल्स, ऐसे करें लॉग इन

WhatsApp Payment Service : भारत में जल्द शुरू हो सकती है व्हॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस

News

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched
News
Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched
Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

News

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price
Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix

News

Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix
Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

News

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones