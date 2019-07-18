comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 top five features of the Android One | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi A3 launched: Here are top 5 features of the Android One smartphone

Xiaomi Mi A3 is really a rebranded version of the Mi CC9e that the company launched in China. The company has priced the base variant of the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at 249 Euros.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 10:19 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch

Xiaomi launched its latest Mi A-series smartphone yesterday. As reported previously, the device is really a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi CC9e that has launched in China. The company has priced the base variant of the Mi A3  with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at €249 (approximately Rs 19,200). The top-end variant of the device features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at €279 (approximately Rs 21,500). Given that the device has already launched, here are the top five features of the new smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with an upgraded processor

The first new feature that the Xiaomi Mi A3 sports in the upgraded processor. As per the specifications of the smartphone, we now get Snapdragon 665 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Semiconductor giant Qualcomm launched the SoC some time back in April. In contrast, the Xiaomi Mi A2 was powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC out-of-the-box. Talking about the differences between the two, the 660 is based on the 14nm fabrication process while the 665 moves to the 11nm process.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Snapdragon 665 SoC

New design and under-display fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi has also revamped the design of its Xiaomi Mi A3 in a significant way. First up is the almost full-screen display with a waterdrop notch on the top, and a thick chin at the bottom of the display. Mi A3 also sports glass-like finish on the back with reflective gradient finish. The texture of the back changes depending on the angle the light hits and then leaves the back of the device. In addition to this, the company has also added a vertical camera setup on the top left corner of the device. Similar to other smartphones, Xiaomi has also added an under-display optical fingerprint scanner on the device.

Xiaomi Mi A3 under-display fingerprint scanner

The triple rear camera setup on the Xiaomi Mi A3

Moving to the third major feature we are talking about the inclusion of a triple rear camera setup on the Mi A3. Xiaomi has moved on from the dual-camera setup that we saw on the Mi A2 to triple-camera setup. The Mi A3 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition to this, we also get a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Triple rear camera setup

Android One

Similar to past smartphones that have been part of the Xiaomi Mi A series, the Mi A3 will also be part of Android One. The device will get faster monthly security updates and Android OS upgrades. Mi A3 may be one of the first Xiaomi models to receive the Android Q upgrade with its releases in the market. Given the terms of the program, the device may also roll out the expected Android R upgrade when it launches.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Larger battery and 18W Fast Charging

The last significant upgrade that the Xiaomi Mi A3 received is in the form of a larger battery. Xiaomi has added a 4,030mAh non-removable battery instead of a mere 3,000mAh battery that we got in the Mi A2. Similar to the Mi A2, the Mi A3 also sports the 18W fast charging technology.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price €249 (approx Rs 19,200)
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

