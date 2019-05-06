Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite may offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chipsets: All you need to know

Xiaomi is said to be working on as many as three smartphones, one of which is a flagship phone and the other two are Android One devices. The company is expected to launch the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite smartphones soon, which will be the part of Google’s Android One program. Now, a fresh report suggests that these devices will be powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 700 series.

Recently, Xiaomi’s Global VP and Managing Director for Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain revealed that a new Snapdragon 730-powered Xiaomi phone will soon be launched in India. There is a possibility that the company might be talking about the upcoming Mi A3 series. However, an XDA report suggests that the new Mi A3 series could be powered by either Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 712.

It remains to be seen which of the three Snapdragon chipsets will power the Xioami Mi A3 series. Both the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite are codenamed as “bamboo_sprout,” and “cosmos_sprout,” as per the cited source. The third Xiaomi phone is codenamed as “pyxis”. Besides, the Mi A3 will be the successor to the Mi A2 smartphone, which was launched last year.

The latter is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, and is an Android One device. Similar to the last year’s Mi A2 series, the upcoming Mi A3 Android One series is also expected to offer the latest Android OS. The devices are also said to come equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Rumors are rife that these phones will arrive with a 32-megapixel camera for shooting selfies.

Besides, a few reports claim that the sequel to the Xiaomi Mi 6X smartphone, which is Xiaomi Mi 9X, could be released in the market soon. Gizmochina reported that the Mi 9X could offer the same specifications as Mi A3. But, the Mi 9X will reportedly feature the company’s MIUI skin over the Android OS. But, Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm this information. So, users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.