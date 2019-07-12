Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?

Xiaomi is widely expected to launch the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite smartphones soon, and these will be part of Google’s Android One program. We have heard few rumors about the phones, and the last one from XDA claimed that the new Mi A3 series could be powered by either Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 712.

In a fresh set of rumors, a report from MSP claims that Xiaomi isn’t using the Snapdragon 710 or 712 for the Mi A3 phones. Instead you’ll see the latest Snapdragon 730 in Mi A3 and Snapdragon 675 in Mi A3 Lite. As per the publication, the Xiaomi Mi A3 has been codenamed “bamboo_sprout”, and it will feature a Snapdragon 730 SoC. On the other hand, the lighter model Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite is codenamed “cosmos_sprout” and will come equipped with a Snapdragon 675 chipset, just like Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Both the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite codenames as “bamboo_sprout,” and “cosmos_sprout” were also spotted by the XDA. In fact, the report had mentioned a third Xiaomi phone with codename as “pyxis”. Last week, a Xiaomi phone listed on FCC was speculated as the Xiaomi Mi A3. The listing only revealed the phone’s back panel noting a “48MP AI camera” labeling, model number M1906F9SH and Android One branding.

Great meeting Rajen @rajen_vagadia & Kedar from #Qualcomm.@Xiaomi & @Qualcomm have always worked together to bring the latest & the best! Breaking news: A new #Xiaomi phone with latest #Snapdragon 7_ _ (announced just 2 weeks ago) is coming to India very soon! Any guesses? 😎 pic.twitter.com/TnrnTOr4PI — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 26, 2019

The FCC phone’s model number M1906F9SH also lines up well with a Xiaomi phone spotted on TENAA last month. There it had the model number M1906F9SC. Xiaomi has already launched the Mi CC9 series in China. There are two phones launched – Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. These boast a 3D glass back design with gradient finish, 48-megapixel primary camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the budget devices offer AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery, and more.

The Xiaomi CC9 comes with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The more affordable version packs a 6.08-inch AMOLED panel. The devices feature a dot-notch display design, similar to other Redmi budget phones. The Mi CC9 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

