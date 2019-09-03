comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 open sale kicks off: Price in India, offers, features, specs
Xiaomi Mi A3 now available via open sale in India: Prices, offers, features, specs

The Mi A3 is Xiaomi’s third Android One smartphone. Being a part of Google’s Android One program means, the smartphone runs stock Android OS.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 2:03 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi recently launched its third Android One smartphone in India. The smartphone was initially made available via a couple of flash sales. But now, the company is making the new smartphone available freely for everyone. In other words, Xiaomi has announced the kick-off of the Mi A3 open sale.

Xiaomi Mi A3 open sale, prices, offers

Xiaomi’s smartphone will now be easily available online via Amazon India and Mi.com. It will also be available offline via Mi Home stores.

The Mi A3 carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 15,999. It comes with Rs 750 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and additional Rs 250 for EMI transactions. There is also double data offer from Bharti Airtel.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications and features

The Mi A3 is a big departure from Mi A1 and Mi A2 in terms of design. The Android One smartphone ditches metal for a glass back. It is offered in More than White, Not Just Blue, and Kind of Grey color options. There is a 6.01-inch AMOLED display featuring HD+ resolution of 1560×720 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also expandable storage up to 256GB via shared SIM slot.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: One for the purists

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: One for the purists

The Mi A-series has always been about cameras and Mi A3 gets a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has equipped the device with a 32-megapixel camera similar to Redmi Y3. It runs Android Pie and will be among the first device to get Android 10 update. It packs a 4,030mAh battery and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor.

