Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi seems to be preparing for the launch of its new smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A3. It will be the third generation device in Xiaomi’s Android One-powered, Mi-A series. The company started teasing the launch of the upcoming smartphone yesterday after replying to a tweet about the Xiaomi Mi A2. Official Xiaomi Twitter handle replied to a number of Mi A2-related tweets after replying to a tweet from Unbox Therapy. Taking a look at some of the response, it looks like the company also replied to some users who were complaining about the Mi A3. Right after the responses, the company confirmed that “World’s best selling Android One series” was coming back.

Xiaomi hinted at some of the features that Xiaomi Mi A3 series will feature. This includes improved front camera, a likely triple rear camera, and likely an improved processor along with updated design. The company also asked its Twitter followers about “top three upgrades” that they could not wait to see from Mi A3. These teasers come just a day after a report from MySmartPrice revealed that Mi A3 is likely to be a rebranded Mi CC9e. The report also indicated that the Mi A3 may sport Snapdragon 730 SoC while the Mi A3 Lite will feature Snapdragon 675.

Xiaomi Mi A3 renders, real-world photos, and more

[Tell Mi] What are the top THREE upgrades you just can't wait to see from #MiA3? #PhotosWithoutLimits pic.twitter.com/jYG8eaaNyg — Xiaomi #PhotosWithoutLimits (@Xiaomi) July 13, 2019

Press renders of the Xiaomi Mi A3 surfaced hours after the first set of teasers. These renders by WinFuture.De confirm a number of key specifications including a triple rear camera setup in a vertical alignment. The renders also indicate a 48-megapixel primary sensor as mentioned above. The back will sport a glass-like finish while gradient-like colors with a Xiaomi and Android One branding at the bottom. Moving to the front, we will get a water drop-like notch along with the front camera.

Talking about the display, we get a near bezel-less look with a thick chin at the bottom. The renders also revealed that the volume rocker and power button will be on the right side of the device. Another important that that renders uncovered is the presence of the headphone jack in the Mi A3. For context, the company removed the headphone jack in the Xiaomi Mi A2. Real-world images of the smartphone along with retail packing leaked online. The retail packing seems to confirm a lot of teasers along with more comprehensive information about the Mi A3.

According to the report by GSMArena, Xiaomi Mi A3 will likely come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The silicon giant launched the processor back in April indicating that the hardware is fairly new. The smartphone will also sport a 6.08-inch AMOLED display along with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. As previously noted, the device will sport a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also confirmed a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device will reportedly be fuelled by a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. This confirms that Mi A3 will be a rebranded Mi CC9e. However, the only discrepancy here is that Mi CC9e sports an HD+ display while Mi A3 is expected to feature an FHD+ display.

Mi A3 series launch date and expected pricing

It also looks like the official launch date for the Xiaomi Mi A3 has leaked online from an official invite. Xiaomi posted the invite on its Xiaomi Poland Mi Community forums inviting fans to take part in a contest. Xiaomi will invite winners of the contest to attend the launch event. The official forum page also revealed that the launch event will take place on July 25, 2019, at 4 PM local Polish time which is about 7:30 PM IST. These leaks come about a week after Mi A3 passed through FCC and IMDA. According to a report, it looks like Xiaomi will price the Mi A3 around $199, pushing the price down when compared to the Mi A2.