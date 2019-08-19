comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998: All you need to know
  Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998; Amazon India listing hints
Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998; Amazon India listing hints

The Mi A3 is set to launch in India on August 21. The smartphone comes with 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, 4,030mAh battery and more.

  Published: August 19, 2019 5:45 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi A3 in India at an event on August 21. It will be sold via Amazon India and Mi.com. The smartphone has already been launched in Spain, so all we need is a price confirmation. Now, lightning deals page on the e-commerce portal has shed light on the Mi A3 price in India. Here is all you need to know.

Mi A3 price in India (leaked)

The Mi A3 will be offered in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM will set you back by Rs 14,998, whereas the 6GB RAM model will set you back by Rs 17,498. There is no word on the availability date. Amazon India listing reveals that you will be able to choose between three colors – More than White, Kind of Grey, Not just Blue. The listing was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Mi A3 specifications and features

The Mi A3 ships with stock Android 9 Pie operating system. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It is a downgrade from FHD+. But the other way to look at it is you get an AMOLED panel instead of LCD. This also allows for an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is another upgrade.

The smartphone flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display design. Internally, Xiaomi has packed an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The handset comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi A3 boasts of a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118-degree) lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Additionally, Xiaomi has also added a bigger 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

  Published Date: August 19, 2019 5:45 PM IST

