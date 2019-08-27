comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications
Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: All you need to know

The Mi A3 price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It comes with triple rear cameras, stock Android OS and more.

  Published: August 27, 2019 8:17 AM IST
The Xiaomi Mi A3 is all set to on second sale in India today at 12:00PM. The new Android One smartphone from Xiaomi will be available for purchase via Amazon.in as well as Mi.com. Buyers can also purchase the smartphone from Mi Home stores.

The Mi A3 was launched just recently and is the phone maker’s latest Android One smartphone. It is a successor to the Xiaomi Mi A2 device, which was launched in the year 2018. Some of the key features of the Mi A3 are an in-display fingerprint sensor, 48-megapixel camera, 4,030mAh battery and more. Here is all you need to know about the Mi A3.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India is set at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which will cost you Rs 15,999 in India. It is available in More than White, Kind of Grey, and Not just Blue color options. Buyers can avail Rs 1,000 cashback when using HDFC credit cards. Bharti Airtel has announced double data offers for subscribers who plan to buy the new Xiaomi phone.

Specifications, features

The smartpone is a part of Google’s Android One program. The newly launched Mi A3 smartphone ships with stock Android Pie out-of-the-box. It is also in line to receive the next Android Q update sometime before the end of this year. The device sports a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Optics wise, the Mi A3 comes boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you’ll get a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features. It is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

With the Mi A3 Android One phone, Xiaomi is offering up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. One can also expand the internal memory by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card. The brand has retained the IR Blaster and 3.5mm audio jack as well. The budget device is powered by a large 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging. For security purpose, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price 12999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

