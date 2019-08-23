comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 sale in India today at 12PM via Amazon: Offers, price, specs
Xiaomi Mi A3 sale in India today at 12PM via Mi.com and Amazon.in: Offers, price, specifications

The Mi A3 price in India starts from Rs 12,999. Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, features, sale offers and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch

The Xiaomi Mi A3 will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and Mi.com. Customers can also purchase new Xiaomi device via Mi Home stores. The company’s latest Android One smartphone is a successor to the Xiaomi Mi A2, which was launched last year. Some of the key features of the Mi A3 are an in-display fingerprint sensor, 48-megapixel rear camera, 4,030mAh battery and more. Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, features, sale offers and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, sale offers

The Mi A3 comes in two variants in India. The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999 in India. The top 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999. It will be available in three color options, which includes More than White, Kind of Grey, and Not just Blue. As a part of the launch, Xiaomi has announced a few offers for early buyers. These include up to Rs 1,000 cashback when using HDFC credit cards. Bharti Airtel has announced double data offers for subscribers who plan to buy the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Also Read

Mi A3 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is a part of Google’s Android One program. The newly launched Mi A3 smartphone ships with stock Android Pie out-of-the-box. It is also in line to receive the next Android Q update sometime before the end of this year. The device sports a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Optics wise, the Mi A3 comes boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you’ll get a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features. It is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

The company is offering up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The internal memory is expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card. It is backed by a large 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging. For security purpose, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Chinese company has retained the IR Blaster and 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price 12999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

