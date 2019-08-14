Xiaomi has already revealed that it is launching the Android One ‘Mi A3’ in India on August 21. Now, Amazon India has put the ‘Notify me’ listing page, which suggests that the Xiaomi Mi A3 will be made available through the e-commerce website. Additionally, we are also expecting the same to be made available via Xiaomi’s own website mi.com.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 first went official in Spain last month. Successor to the Mi A2, the Mi A3 brings in some upgrades in the camera, design and battery department. It is the company’s third smartphone to run stock Android One program. Xiaomi will officially introduce the Mi A3 in India on August 21, and the event will kick off at 12:00PM.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications and features

The Mi A3 ships with stock Android 9 Pie operating system. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It is a downgrade from FHD+. But the other way to look at it is you get an AMOLED panel instead of LCD. This also allows for an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is another upgrade.

The smartphone flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display design. Internally, Xiaomi has packed an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The handset comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi A3 boasts of a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118-degree) lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Additionally, Xiaomi has also added a bigger 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging.

