Xiaomi has started rolling out a new software update for its Android One based Mi A3 smartphone. The update brings in the latest May 2020 Android security patch along with several bug fixes and system-level improvements for the device. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

The latest update for the Mi A3 handset bumps up the software version to V11.0.15.0.QFQMIXM. The firmware is about 35.47 MB in size, and the software runs on the latest Android 10 OS. As per the changelog, the new update fixes a bug with the Camera shutter speed being reduced to 1/4s when a user opened its Pro Camera mode settings. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3: Android 10 update pulled for the third time due to bugs

Apart from this, the update also adds the May 2020 Android security patch, bringing the security level up to the mark. As per the Android Bulletin website, the May 2020 security patch primarily fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have allowed a local attacker to gain access to sensitive data. The update also improves the stability of the device and optimize its performance. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update resumed once again with April security patch

The OTA update for the Mi A3 is rolling out in batches. Hence, it should take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of the device.

Mi A3 features, specifications

The Mi A3 smartphone made its debut back in July last year. It flaunts a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED screen and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a Triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a depth sensor. The Mi A3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. It packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline