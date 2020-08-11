Xiaomi Mi A3 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for its Mi A3 smartphone, which was launched last year. The latest software update for the device brings the August 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes. It even brings improves system stability. The update is reportedly rolling out for those Mi A3 users who are based in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra likely to get under screen camera

The Xiaomi Mi A3 update bumps up the software build version number to V11.0.20.0.QFQMIXM. Its OTA firmware size is about 35.55MB, and the update is based on the Android 10 OS. It does not bring any new features, as per a report by RPRNA. As mentioned above, the newly released software update only includes bug fixes and security enhancements.

Xiaomi is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in phases, so it may take a while before reaching all Mi A3 units. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update can also be checked by going to the settings section of the device. The Android bulletin website says that the update fixes 10 high vulnerabilities in the framework build and 4 high issues in the system component. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone's data file security. The update also addresses the security issues in the Kernel components.

Xiaomi Mi A3 features, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone flaunts a 6.09-inch Super AMOLED screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. It packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.