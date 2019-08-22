Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which is a better smartphone?

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi A3 smartphone in India. The successor to Mi A2, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is the company’s third smartphone to run on Android One program. The new phone brings key upgrades to the table in the form of triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. Now, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro is another powerful smartphone in the segment and is similarly priced too. If you’re wondering which Xiaomi smartphone to buy, read on.

Price in India, availability

The Mi M3 price in India is set at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model available for Rs 15,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is offered in three variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model is available for Rs 14,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999.

Display

The Mi A3 flaunts a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED HD+ panel that runs at a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Here, the AMOLED display also enables Xiaomi to add an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is a big upgrade over the predecessor.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full HD+ panel. It runs at a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Being an LCD display, there is no in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, you get a physical scanner at the back. Both the Mi A3 and Note 7 Pro come with a dot notch display which houses the front camera.

Chipset

The Mi A3 is the second smartphone in India after Realme 5 to be powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is made on 11nm process which gives it power and efficiency at the same time. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 675 Soc. It is also made on the same 11nm process, but is a little powerful.

Cameras

While the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with dual cameras, the Mi A3 features a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro also features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. However, the secondary camera is a depth sensor of 5-megapixel resolution. And for selfies and video calling, you get a 13-megapixel snapper.

Battery

To keep things ticking, the Note 7 Pro is armed with a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Mi A3 comes with a slightly bigger 4,030mAh battery. Both support fast charging at 18W over USB Type-C port. However, in the box, you only get a 10W charger.

Overview

Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi A3 run on Android 9 Pie OS. While the Note 7 Pro has MIUI skin on top, the Mi A3 comes with stock Android OS for those who prefer no-frills skin. The Note 7 Pro comes with a better display and chipset but misses out on in-display scanner and triple cameras. While you do get a 48-megapixel camera on both phones, you need to figure out if the ultra-wide-angle camera matters to you or not. Your ultimate buying decision should be based on these factors.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Mi A3 Price 13999 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED-6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,030mAh

Story Timeline