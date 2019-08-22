Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q

Xiaomi Mi A3, the new Android One smartphone, was launched in India yesterday. It is priced starting at Rs 12,999 and will go on sale from August 23. With Mi A3, Xiaomi is offering stock Android experience with its own hardware prowess. The smartphone competes with the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro and recently launched Realme 5 Pro. However, the real trick up its sleeve is its software. It will be among the first devices to get Android Q update.

During the launch, Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories at Xiaomi India, confirmed company’s software plans for the device. Android Q has entered its final beta stage and is expected to debut on Pixel devices sometime this month. The new version of Google’s mobile operating system will gradually roll out to other smartphones. All Android One smartphones have an edge over those running custom Android interfaces. They are usually the second set of devices after Google Pixel to get the update.

Xiaomi India Product Manager confirmed BGR India that Mi A3 will get Android Q before end of December. The company plans to announce Android Q beta for Mi A3 as soon as Google rolls out the release. The beta will be followed by final release by the end of this year. Xiaomi wants to avoid the software issues faced with Mi A2 last year. The company released the update and then rolled it back after users reported multiple issues.

While Mi A2 was an Android One smartphone, it got update so late that it failed to justify the branding. Xiaomi says it has learnt from past year and is working to have a smooth roll out for Mi A3. With Mi A3, Xiaomi has only changed the camera application while everything else is stock. It allows the company to push out new release faster than MIUI found on its other devices. The 4GB RAM variant of Mi A3 will be available for Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM will be available for Rs 15,999.

