Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February

Xiaomi Mi A3, the third Android One device from the Chinese company, will get Android 10 update next month. The smartphone maker rolled out Android 10 update for Mi A2 last week. Now, it has confirmed that Mi A2 successor is set to get the update in February. The confirmation came in the form of a reply to a user query. Xiaomi has been pushing out the newest version of Android for a number of its devices. The company was also among the first to release the new software when Google made Android 10 official in September last year.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update scheduled for next month

With Mi A2 having already received Android 10 update, a Mi A3 user raised query about the device. In a tweet, the user who goes by the name Balaji Bhuvaneshwaran asked when Mi A3 will get Android update. Xiaomi India replied that the update will be released in mid February. “Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid February for Mi A3,” the company said on Twitter.

Once the update becomes official, Xiaomi Mi A3 will join the growing list of devices that have received the newest version of Android. There is a possibility that Xiaomi is ironing out bugs before the release. The Mi A3 is one of the earliest devices to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. Since it is based on Android One platform, customers expected the device will get the update sooner than later. Despite being out for more than four months, Google has not detailed the market share of Android 10.

The search giant has also stopped updating Android distribution data on a monthly basis. The Mi A3 launched with Android Pie out of the box. To recall, the Mi A3 features a 6.09-inch HD+ AMOLED display and under display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Pie and packs a 4,030mAh battery. The smartphone also supports 18W fast charging.

