comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February, the company confirms
News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February, the company confirms

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will join the growing list of smartphones getting the latest version of Android.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 5:12 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-a3-hands-on-bgr-5

Xiaomi Mi A3, the third Android One device from the Chinese company, will get Android 10 update next month. The smartphone maker rolled out Android 10 update for Mi A2 last week. Now, it has confirmed that Mi A2 successor is set to get the update in February. The confirmation came in the form of a reply to a user query. Xiaomi has been pushing out the newest version of Android for a number of its devices. The company was also among the first to release the new software when Google made Android 10 official in September last year.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update scheduled for next month

With Mi A2 having already received Android 10 update, a Mi A3 user raised query about the device. In a tweet, the user who goes by the name Balaji Bhuvaneshwaran asked when Mi A3 will get Android update. Xiaomi India replied that the update will be released in mid February. “Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid February for Mi A3,” the company said on Twitter.

Watch: MIUI 11 Top Features

Once the update becomes official, Xiaomi Mi A3 will join the growing list of devices that have received the newest version of Android. There is a possibility that Xiaomi is ironing out bugs before the release. The Mi A3 is one of the earliest devices to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. Since it is based on Android One platform, customers expected the device will get the update sooner than later. Despite being out for more than four months, Google has not detailed the market share of Android 10.

Android 10 update: Here's when the latest OS will be available on these Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones

Also Read

Android 10 update: Here's when the latest OS will be available on these Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones

The search giant has also stopped updating Android distribution data on a monthly basis. The Mi A3 launched with Android Pie out of the box. To recall, the Mi A3 features a 6.09-inch HD+ AMOLED display and under display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Pie and packs a 4,030mAh battery. The smartphone also supports 18W fast charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 5:12 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

12999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report
News
Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report
Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India

News

Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map launched on Test Server

Gaming

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map launched on Test Server

Vu Cinema TV with 40W built-in speaker launched in India

Smart TVs

Vu Cinema TV with 40W built-in speaker launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get 6th Android 10 beta

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get 6th Android 10 beta

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February

Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report

Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

News

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival
Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February
Best Mobile Phones Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phones Under 8000 in India
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get 6th Android 10 beta

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get 6th Android 10 beta
Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

हिंदी समाचार

इंस्टाग्राम के डायरेक्ट मैसेज को अब डेस्कटॉप और लैपटॉप में कर पाएंगे ऑपरेट

Trending Technology News Today : Paytm wallet में क्रेडिट कार्ड से रुपये एड करने पर चार्ज लगने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

SBI क्रेडिट कार्ड का बिल ऐप के जरिए ऐसे भरें ऑनलाइन

Paytm wallet में क्रेटिड कार्ड से जरिए रुपये लोड करने पर देना होगा चार्ज

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 vs Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: दोनों सेल में ऐसे उठाएं अधिक फायदा

News

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival
News
Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival
Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked
Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February
Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report

News

Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report
Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India

News

Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India