Remember the Xiaomi Mi A-series phones? The devices packed Xiaomi’s promising hardware along with stock Android instead of the MIUI custom skin. However, it now seems the Mi A3 from last year will be Xiaomi’s last smartphone in the Android One series. This means that the rumored Mi A4 will never see the light of day. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 update brings May security patch and camera bug fixes

The Chinese company has recently revealed that there will be no more smartphones launching with the Android One program, which basically points to the Mi A4 and everything that comes after. While there is no official reason as to why Xiaomi took the step, it is likely because of the complications that Xioami faces with providing the updates to these phones. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

The Xiaomi Mi A-series phones were great for people who liked Xiaomi’s value-for-money oriented choice of specifications but did not want to deal with the MIUI interface for whatever reason. Further users also had the Android One program, which meant Android updates for the phones for the next 3 three years. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: One for the purists

However, this brought a lot of issues for Xiaomi, especially evident with the Mi A3 last year. While the Mi A3 launched with Android 9 Pie, it only got a bug-free stable version of Android 10 much later. This was very late considering the Android One phones usually symbolize quick software and OS updates.

Xiaomi is not the only manufacturer gradually moving away from the Android One path. Even Motorola, which is now synonymous with stock Android has now launched its last few smartphones with pure Android without the Android One tag. This means that these new Motorola phones could get maybe one or two Android updates from Motorola and likely not anymore. That leaves only HMD Global’s Nokia the only major smartphone manufacturer to still launch new devices with the Google Android One program.

