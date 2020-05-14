comscore Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours battery backup; details

Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones seem to be an inexpensive version of the Mi Air 2S that launched last month. Let’s check out the details for the latest Xiaomi Mi Wireless headphones here.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 5:04 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched a new pair of True Wireless headphones in the market. This new pair is called Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE and it features a design similar to Apple AirPods wireless earphones. As part of the launch, the company shared the design, pricing details, and specifications of the new Mi Air 2SE. The company also revealed the sale date for the new true wireless headphones along with other details. Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones seem to be an inexpensive version of the Mi Air 2S that launched last month. Let’s check out the details for the Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones here. Also Read - Xiaomi CEO deletes accidental post from an iPhone 11, but not before netizens spot it

Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched; details

According to a report from Chinese website ITHome, we know most of the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi-branded wireless headphones. The company has priced this new part of true wireless headphones at just 169 RMB or Rs. 1,796. For some context, Xiaomi priced its previous offering, the Xiaomi Mi Air 2S at 399 RMB or Rs 4,241. As part of the launch, the Mi Air 2SE True wireless headphones are currently available on pre-order on Tmall. It is worth noting that the Air 2SE is only available in the Chinese market. We are not sure about if and when the devices will make their way to the Indian market. The device features 14.2mm drivers along with AAC codec support. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi 8A Dual prices increased in India; details, specifications

Talking about other aspects of the True Wireless headphones, the company claims hour hours of battery backup. However, users can extend this number to 20 hours with the help of the wireless charging case. The product also features two built-in microphones along with beam-forming technology. This technology allows the Mi Air 2SE to remove the background sounds during a phone call. Also Read - Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core Qualcomm chip and built-in NPU

The report also noted that the Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones also feature a deep MIUI integration. Mi Air 2SE immediately pairs with the device as soon as we open the wireless charging case. In fact, this also works the first time when the user takes out the Mi Air 2SE from the box. MIUI will showcase a pairing dialogue box on the smartphone to complete the pairing. MIUI will also showcase the battery levels of the earphones and the charging case on the MIUI software.

