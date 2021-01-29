comscore Xiaomi unveils wireless charging tech that will charge devices over the air
  Xiaomi's new Mi Air Charge wireless charging tech is 'truly wireless': Here's how it works
Xiaomi's new Mi Air Charge wireless charging tech is 'truly wireless': Here's how it works

Xiaomi has just announced its new wireless charging technology -- the Mi Air Charge -- as a step up in its wireless charging game. The Chinese company has been one of the tech companies striving hard

mi air charge tech

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has just announced its new wireless charging technology — the Mi Air Charge — as a step up in its wireless charging game. The Chinese company has been one of the tech companies striving hard to come with charging technologies that will make our lives easier. The company recently introduced the 80W wireless charging tech that is capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start getting stable MIUI 12 in India

With the new Mi Air Charge, it tries to bring about a truly wireless charging experience as it will charge your smartphone over the air. Here’s what is it. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro RAM, storage variants leaked: Expected price, specs

Xiaomi Mi Air Charge tech: What is it?

The Xiaomi Mi Air Charge will dismiss the need for a wireless charging pad or any cables and will charge a device remotely. This will be done with the help of the concept of space positioning and energy transmission for the devices to gets their fuel. Also Read - Xiaomi leads India's smartphone shipments in 2020, reveals Counterpoint

The Mi Air Charge tech provides devices with 5W of remote power for a single device and works in a radius of some undefined meters. There is also support for multiple device charging, wherein each device will support 5W remote wireless charging.

How does it work?

Xiaomi has developed its own isolated charging pile, which comes with inbuilt five-phase interference antennas, which will help detect the smartphone at a distance. The whole setup uses 144 antennas that will transfer millimetre-wide waves via beamforming.

For the uninitiated, beamforming is a process that concentrates wireless signals onto a particular device instead of letting the signals scatter in all directions.

The company has also made the miniature-sized antenna array (consisting of ‘beacon antenna’ and ‘receiving antenna array’) for smartphones to receive those signals. While the beacon antenna displays the position of the device, the 14 receiving antennas convert the millimetre-wide waves from the charging pile into electric energy. With this, the smartphone finally begins charging.

Xiaomi has suggested that ‘even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency.’ The new Mi Air Charge wireless charging tech will soon work with other smart devices such as smartwatches, wearables, smart speakers, and more smart home devices.

However, we don’t have a word on when exactly the technology commercializes and be available for us to finally use and see how it works.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Charge tech seems pretty interesting considering we are all in for the ‘truly wireless’ experience. The tech further reduces our dependency on cables and wires and calls for a near-future without much hassle.

Having said that, we don’t know how feasible the idea is for (a) we need to ensure it is efficient enough to detect the nearest smartphone and charge it, and (b) we need to see if the charging time and the heat production is not a lot, given that the power output is quite low.

  Published Date: January 29, 2021 2:57 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 29, 2021 3:52 PM IST

