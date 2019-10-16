comscore Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India ahead of Winter season
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India: Price, Features and Availability
News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

News

Xiaomi says Mi Air Purifier 2C is being designed in India for the Indian homes. It is capable of cleaning indoor air pollution in less than 10 minutes.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 1:18 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C main

Xiaomi has launched Mi Air Purifier 2C ahead of the winter season in the country. India has 14 out of the 20 most polluted cities in the world. The air pollution in Delhi-NCR region is the highest during the fourth quarter of the year or during October – December period. According to AQI data, it gradually declines during the first and second quarter or between January and June periods. The Mi Air Purifier being introduced today joins Mi Air Purifier 2 and Mi Air Purifier 2S in India.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C: Price and Availability

At the launch event, Manu Jain announced that the Mi Air Purifier 2C is designed in India for the local market. The Mi Air Purifier 2C has been launched at Rs 6,499 in India. It will be available for purchase starting today at 4:00PM IST via Mi.com. The Air Purifier will be available starting 12:00PM IST on October 18 from Amazon India, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. It will also be available across all Xiaomi offline stores.

Xiaomi's MIUI has 80 million monthly active users in India

Also Read

Xiaomi's MIUI has 80 million monthly active users in India

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C: Key Features

Xiaomi is the market leader in India’s smartphone business but it aspires to be more than a smartphone brand. The company describes itself as an IoT brand and even calls itself an internet company. The Mi Air Purifier 2C is part of that product strategy where it aims to strengthen its presence in the IoT product segment. With India preparing to wake up to air pollution in the coming weeks, the Mi Air Purifier 2C sounds like a compelling product for home users.

In terms of features, the Mi Air Purifier 2C is capable of cleaning indoor air pollution in less than 10 minutes. It also relies on dual filtration technology like other Mi Air Purifier models. Xiaomi claims that the HEPA filter used on the device can kill 99.97 percent particles up to 0.3 microns. There is also a 360-degree suction for maximum purification and clean air delivery rate of 350 square meter per hour. It also shows real-time air quality indicator and consumers can easily change the filter.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 1:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?
News
Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

Google Stadia is set to launch on November 19

Gaming

Google Stadia is set to launch on November 19

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20

News

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

News

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India
Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges
Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today
Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019

Top Products

Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019

हिंदी समाचार

सुरक्षा के कारण Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4 XL स्मार्टफोन भारत में नहीं होंगे लॉन्च

Google ने Pixel 4 स्मार्टफोन के साथ लॉन्च किए Pixel Buds, PixelBook Go और दूसरी कई स्मार्ट डिवाइसेस, जानें फीचर्स

Vodafone के 199 और 399 रुपये वाले प्लान में अब मिलेगा दोगुना डाटा

India Mobile Congress 2019 : भारत में Ericsson ने किया पहला 5G वीडियो कॉल

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: प्राइस, परफॉर्मेंस, बैटरी में ये है अंतर

News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India
Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?

News

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update
Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20

News

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20
Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

News

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report