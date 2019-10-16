Xiaomi has launched Mi Air Purifier 2C ahead of the winter season in the country. India has 14 out of the 20 most polluted cities in the world. The air pollution in Delhi-NCR region is the highest during the fourth quarter of the year or during October – December period. According to AQI data, it gradually declines during the first and second quarter or between January and June periods. The Mi Air Purifier being introduced today joins Mi Air Purifier 2 and Mi Air Purifier 2S in India.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C: Price and Availability

At the launch event, Manu Jain announced that the Mi Air Purifier 2C is designed in India for the local market. The Mi Air Purifier 2C has been launched at Rs 6,499 in India. It will be available for purchase starting today at 4:00PM IST via Mi.com. The Air Purifier will be available starting 12:00PM IST on October 18 from Amazon India, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. It will also be available across all Xiaomi offline stores.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C: Key Features

Xiaomi is the market leader in India’s smartphone business but it aspires to be more than a smartphone brand. The company describes itself as an IoT brand and even calls itself an internet company. The Mi Air Purifier 2C is part of that product strategy where it aims to strengthen its presence in the IoT product segment. With India preparing to wake up to air pollution in the coming weeks, the Mi Air Purifier 2C sounds like a compelling product for home users.

In terms of features, the Mi Air Purifier 2C is capable of cleaning indoor air pollution in less than 10 minutes. It also relies on dual filtration technology like other Mi Air Purifier models. Xiaomi claims that the HEPA filter used on the device can kill 99.97 percent particles up to 0.3 microns. There is also a 360-degree suction for maximum purification and clean air delivery rate of 350 square meter per hour. It also shows real-time air quality indicator and consumers can easily change the filter.