comscore Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched as India struggles to control air pollution
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched as India struggles to control air pollution
News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched as India struggles to control air pollution

News

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Air Purifier 3 in India as the country struggles with air pollution. The country has two of the most polluted cities in the world right now.

  • Published: November 6, 2019 1:57 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3

Xiaomi has launched Mi Air Purifier 3 in India. The leading smartphone maker had launched the Mi Air Purifier 2C alongside Redmi Note8 Series in India last month. Now, with the country struggling with air pollution, the company has launched the newest model. The Mi Air Purifier 3 is being introduced as the successor to Mi Air Purifier 2S which was launched in India last year. With most parts of the country struggling to control air pollution, the timing of this launch could not have been better.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3: Price and Features

The Mi Air Purifier 3 is available for Rs 9,999 on Mi.com starting now. It will also be available on Amazon India and Flipkart starting from November 7, 2019. The filter for the purifier is available for Rs 2,199. With the introduction of Mi Air Purifier 3, Xiaomi’s portfolio includes the Mi Air Purifier 2C priced at Rs 6,499 and Air Purifier 3 priced at Rs 9,999. The company, which is leader in smartphone and smart TV segment, wants to become leader in IoT devices as well.

Air Purifiers: What you need to keep in mind when buying one

Also Read

Air Purifiers: What you need to keep in mind when buying one

The Mi Air Purifier 3, in particular brings features such as triple-layer filtration. It includes a primary filter, a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. The primary filter is responsible for intercepting large particles in the air. This will intercept particles that fall in the PM 10 or above category. The true HEPA filter, according to Xiaomi, is capable of eliminating 99.97 percent of small pollutants, those classified as PM2.5. The activated carbon filter is capable of filtering formaldehyde, toxic substances and bad odour in the air.

Watch: Top Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

The Mi Air Purifier 3 has a 360-degree cylindrical filter design, which allows for suction of air from all directions. It has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 380 cubic meter per hour. It is capable of delivering 6,333 liters of purified air every minute with a coverage area of up to 484 square feet. Like other models, It also features a minimalist design and has a touch-enabled OLED display to show AQI data in real-time. It can also be connected to the Mi Home app to monitor real-time AQI over the air.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 6, 2019 1:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Huawei Nova 6 5G image in Red color leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched as India struggles to control air pollution

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched as India struggles to control air pollution

News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched as India struggles to control air pollution
Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei nova 6 का नया रेंडर आया सामने, ड्यूल कैमरा पंच होल के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 20 नवंबर को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Realme Days Sale : 6 हजार से कम में खरीदें 32GB स्टोरेज और 3 कैमरे वाला Realme C2

BSNL के इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा और कॉलिंग

WhatsApp ने नए अपडेट में दिए दो नए डार्क मोड, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

News

Huawei Nova 6 5G image in Red color leaked ahead of launch
News
Huawei Nova 6 5G image in Red color leaked ahead of launch
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched as India struggles to control air pollution

News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched as India struggles to control air pollution
Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

News

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features
Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more