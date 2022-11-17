Xiaomi has announced that its Mi Air Purifier 3 is now available for purchase on Blinkit, an instant delivery service. According to the company, Blinkit can deliver the air purifier within 10 minutes. Notably, the service is now (starting November 17) available across New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Also Read - Say What? You can get your favourite iPhone 14 series in just 8 minutes

In terms of pricing, the air purifier is available at Rs 10,499 on Blinkit. In the box, you will find a Mi Air Purifier 3, True HEPA Filter, User Manual and Power Cord.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 specifications, features

The Mi Air Purifier 3 has a 360-degree cylindrical filter design, which allows for the suction of air from all directions. It has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 380 cubic meters per hour. It is capable of delivering 6,333 liters of purified air every minute with a coverage area of up to 484 square feet. In terms of weight, it is 4.8kg and comes in one single white colour option.

Like other models, It also features a minimalist design and has a touch-enabled OLED display to show AQI data in real time. It can also be connected to the Mi Home app to monitor real-time AQI over the air.

As per the official statement, “You can check the PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity and Wi-Fi connection on the high-resolution display. Switch between sleep, auto, favourite, low, medium and high level modes with just a touch.”

Additionally, Xiaomi also offers maintenance for its Air Purifier with a filter replacement at Rs 2,499.

For the unversed, Mi Air Purifier 3 is available at Rs 9,999 on the Xiaomi India website. Moreover, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 500 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI. As per the website, an “Additional Discount of ₹200 with Reward Mi Coupon” is also available on the purchase.