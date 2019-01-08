Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China

Leaks around Xiaomi planning to launch Apple AirPods-like wireless headsets were real. Xiaomi has launched its replica of Airpods called the Mi AirDots Pro in China. Official renders of the Mi AirDots were leaked recently.

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro can be seen as affordable version of Apple AirPods. These have been priced at RMB 399 (approximately Rs 4,000) in China, which is RMB 100 extra than company’s existing Mi wireless earbuds. Xiaomi will start selling Mi AirDots Pro from January 11.

The Mi AirDots Pro feature touch control for music, calls, and voice assistant. These wireless earpods boast 7mm neodymium iron boron magnetic and titanium-plated diaphragm dynamic ring speaker unit. Xiaomi notes that these have ANC active noise reduction for rich audio experience and support AAC codec.

Similar to AirPods, if you remove any single one of Mi AirDots Pro from the ear, the other one automatically starts working in unilateral mode, GizChina reports. The Mi AirDots Pro claim to have easy pairing and get disconnected automatically from the paired device after a standby of 30 minutes.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Mi AirDots Pro feature fast charging, and can run up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge. These earbuds are lightweight, and a single one weighs 5.8 grams. Xiaomi notes that these are IPX4 water resistant as well. They can be paired with both iOS and Android devices as well as any other device like laptop, and more with Bluetooth.