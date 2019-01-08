comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China
News

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China

News

Xiaomi will start selling Mi AirDots Pro from January 11 in China.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 2:45 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-air-dots-wireless-china

Leaks around Xiaomi planning to launch Apple AirPods-like wireless headsets were real. Xiaomi has launched its replica of Airpods called the Mi AirDots Pro in China. Official renders of the Mi AirDots were leaked recently.

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro can be seen as affordable version of Apple AirPods. These have been priced at RMB 399 (approximately Rs 4,000) in China, which is RMB 100 extra than company’s existing Mi wireless earbuds. Xiaomi will start selling Mi AirDots Pro from January 11.

Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording capabilities in 2 weeks

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording capabilities in 2 weeks

The Mi AirDots Pro feature touch control for music, calls, and voice assistant. These wireless earpods boast 7mm neodymium iron boron magnetic and titanium-plated diaphragm dynamic ring speaker unit. Xiaomi notes that these have ANC active noise reduction for rich audio experience and support AAC codec.

Similar to AirPods, if you remove any single one of Mi AirDots Pro from the ear, the other one automatically starts working in unilateral mode, GizChina reports. The Mi AirDots Pro claim to have easy pairing and get disconnected automatically from the paired device after a standby of 30 minutes.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Mi AirDots Pro feature fast charging, and can run up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge. These earbuds are lightweight, and a single one weighs 5.8 grams. Xiaomi notes that these are IPX4 water resistant as well. They can be paired with both iOS and Android devices as well as any other device like laptop, and more with Bluetooth.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 2:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets another EMUI 9 update
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD launched in China: Price, features
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite battery information, cases leaked

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 550 explained

Reliance Jio tests WiFi hotspot functionality on JioPhone

CES 2019: Intel showcases 10-nm chip for 5G

Samsung's operating profit plunges 29 percent in Q4 2018

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China
Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD launched in China: Price, features

News

Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD launched in China: Price, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again
Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks

News

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks
Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording soon

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording soon

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट स्पीकर, गूगल और अमेजन को देगा टक्कर

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite की बैटरी इंफॉर्मेशन हुई लीक

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 5 प्रो 2,000 रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

रिलायंस JioPhone को मिला WiFi हॉटस्पॉट फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट और इस्तेमाल

BSNL यूजर्स 11 हजार से ज्यादा मूवी और वीडियो को Eros Now पर फ्री में कर पाएंगे एक्ससेस

News

Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 550 explained
News
Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 550 explained
Reliance Jio tests WiFi hotspot functionality on JioPhone

News

Reliance Jio tests WiFi hotspot functionality on JioPhone
CES 2019: Intel showcases 10-nm chip for 5G

News

CES 2019: Intel showcases 10-nm chip for 5G
Samsung's operating profit plunges 29 percent in Q4 2018

News

Samsung's operating profit plunges 29 percent in Q4 2018
Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China