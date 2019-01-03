Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Air Pollution Mask launched in India, first sale at 12PM today

Xiaomi has announced the Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask in India. The new mask from the Chinese smartphone maker is the newest product in the expanding fitness and wellness space. The company already sells Mi Air Purifiers in the country and has now announced anti-pollution masks as well. It is not a myth that India has some of the most polluted cities in the world and use of masks like these will allow people to avoid inhaling polluted air. The company is using the statement “Breathe Healthy. Stay Healthy” as a moniker to promote the product in the country.

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask: Price

The Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask is priced at Rs 249, which makes it cheaper than conventional masks available in the country. The Anti-Pollution Mask will be available for purchase starting 12:00PM on mi.com today. It is not clear whether Xiaomi will have them in enough numbers during the sale. At the time of writing, we could not see any listing for the product on Xiaomi’s main website in India.

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask: Features

It is also not clear how this Anti-Pollution Mask works but it does seem to have a filter to filter particulate matters from the air. It is also likely replaceable like most other filter-based pollution masks available in the country. With rising pollution in the national capital and other northern states, the Mi AirPOP Anti-Pollution Mask will be a value purchase but whether you can buy one online is a question that cannot be answered right now.

The AirPOP mask was first launched under Xiaomi’s Mijia brand and is now being directly launched in India. It can effectively block 0.3-micron particles and Xiaomi claims that it has PM2.5 filtration efficiency as high as 99.97 percent. It has a leather texture cover with a silicone material inside. It has a 360-degree adaptable ring design for comfortable fit around your nose, chin and other dead ends. The mask will come with one filter and Xiaomi is expected to reveal details as to how much the additional filter will cost.