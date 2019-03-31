comscore
  Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India
Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

This announcement also comes around the same time when information online indicates that Xiaomi is already working on Mi Band 4.

  Published: March 31, 2019 2:45 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has just shared a new announcement on its official Twitter handle. According to the announcement, the company has crossed the one million mark in terms of the total number of Xiaomi Mi Band 3 units sold in India. Mi Band 3 is a third generation wearable and fitness tracker from the company bringing important tracking features to interested buyers at an affordable price of Rs 1,999. The company launched the wearable in India in September last year, a couple of months after launching it in China.

After the launch, the wearable device has reached the number one spot in the wearable band section according to the IDC Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker report for Q3 2018. The company stated that the one million sales number comes from its internal estimates for the period between September 2018 till March 2019. In addition to the announcement, the company also thanked its “Mi Fans” for the support in helping Xiaomi reach this milestone. This announcement also comes around the same time when information online indicates that the company is already working on Mi Band 4.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

Talking about the specifications of the fitness band, Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.78-inch OLED screen which shows more information than ever. In terms of features, the device can track steps, the number of calories burnt, the distance that a user covers and sleep of the user without any intervention from the user. The fitness band also comes with an optical heart rate sensor to record data related to heart rate.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: This fitness tracker is here to keep the crown

The wearable device also comes with water resistance for up to 50 meters. The company claims that the band lasts about 20 days on one single charge, something that we confirmed in our in-depth review. Interested buyers can head to Mi India or Flipkart to make the purchase online.

  Published Date: March 31, 2019 2:45 PM IST

