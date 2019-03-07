Xiaomi Mi Band 3 straps, charger cable now available in India: Price and sale details

Xiaomi has introduced all-new Mi Band 3 straps and charging cable accessories for consumers in India. The Mi Band 3 replaceable straps come in four color options of Black, Red, Orange and Blue. These have been priced at Rs 249 each. The Mi Band 3 charger cable will cost you Rs 149.

Consumers will be able to purchase Mi Band 3 straps and Mi Band 3 charging cable on company’s official mi.com website. The company launched Mi Band 3 last year in September. It comes with a 0.78-inch OLED display with rounded edges, and a depressed button in the bottom part of the display. Xiaomi has kept the heart-rate sensor in the band along with fitness and activity tracking that includes step counting, sleep monitoring and more. The band is also water resistant up to 50 meters.

With Mi Band 3, users can also see who is calling and directly mute incoming calls from the band itself. Xiaomi says that Mi Band 3 comes with 20 days of battery life. The Mi Band 3 comes at a price of Rs 1,999, and can be purchased via Amazon India, mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also started selling its latest Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 in India. The Android smart television can be purchased through mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home Stores. The TV was added to Xiaomi‘s growing portfolio of televisions last week and now, the Chinese company is making the television available for purchase to consumers.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 from Xiaomi is priced at Rs 14,999 but during the first sale, customers will be able to buy the TV for a discounted price of Rs 12,999. Since entering India’s TV market last year, Xiaomi has grown to become the leader in the segment and it continues to expand the offering with newer models.