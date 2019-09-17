Xiaomi Mi Band 4, 65-inch Mi TV launch: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi Smart Living 2020, the event where it will launch new TV and smart devices, will be held today. The event is scheduled for 12:00PM IST and is being held in its home turf of Bangalore. At the event, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to introduce new products aimed at smarter living. After seeing success in categories like smartphones and televisions, Xiaomi is set to expand into other smart home devices at today’s event.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020: How to watch livestream

The Smarter Living 2020 event is being held in Bangalore and the focus will be on new TV and fitness wearable. The event is scheduled to start at 12:00PM IST and will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live by clicking on the video link below. The teaser image for the event confirms there will at least four new products being launched today.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020: What to expect

As mentioned before, Xiaomi is teasing launch of at least four new products at the event today. It is expected to launch its biggest TV yet alongside Mi Band 4, Mi Water Purifier and smart lighting system. The big announcement will be the new TV and Mi Band 4 and we know that these devices will be available online via Amazon India. We are expecting to see the launch of 64-inch Mi TV 4 in India. This will be the biggest TV yet from the company offering 4K UHD resolution.

It will be powered by a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. It will support WiFi, Bluetooth and Ethernet for connectivity. The Mi TV is expected to be joined by Mi Band 4, the new budget fitness tracker. The wearable brings a color AMOLED display with an option for four more colors, four more music and four more fitness tracking. The Mi Water Purifier is expected to be aimed at home users who wish to drink purified water. The lighting system could be a smart home offering from Xiaomi.