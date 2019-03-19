Xiaomi Mi Band 4 confirmed to launch this year boasting new features

In September, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker, which received positive reception from critics and audience. Earlier rumors claimed that the Mi Band 4 will go official in China sometime in March or April. While addressing the company’s fourth-quarter and full year earnings for 2018, Huami Chief Financial Officer, David Cui, confirmed that the Mi Band 4 won’t be launching in March or April. However, he did confirm that the Mi Band 4 will be debuting this year.

Without revealing any information on the Mi Band 4 specifications, Cui claimed that it will come with better features than its predecessor model. Cui said, “Each generation we learn something, we always do better. And Mi Band 3, we — you can take a look at 2018’s volume, right. So it’s really much better as compared to the previous version. So we expect Mi Band 4 will be similar – will have a similar trend. So once we launch Mi Band 4, we expect that product will sell well.”

Cui also confirmed that the revenues of the company grew by 78 percent in 2018. He further stated that it will work with Xiaomi to decide on the right time to launch the Mi Band 4 this year. The rumor mill is speculating that it may come equipped with a color display. Some reports have stated that it could be equipped with ECG capabilities.

The Mi Band 3 was unveiled on May 31 in China alongside the Xiaomi Mi 8 series of smartphones in the previous year. The fitness tracker was then brought to India in September with a price tag of Rs 1,999. Some of the key features of the Mi Band 3 include Big OLED display, 5ATM water resistance, 20 days battery life, and improved step counting and hear-rate monitoring.