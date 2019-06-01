comscore
  Xiaomi Mi Band 4 first real-life images leaked online
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 first real-life images leaked online

Previous report tipped that the Mi Band 4 could be backed by a 135mAh battery instead of a smaller 110mAh on the Mi Band 3. The new fitness band might also arrive with Bluetooth 5.0 in order to offer better connectivity across multiple devices.

xiaomi-mi-band-4-hands-on-images-weibo

Image via TheMobileIndian

The first set of real-life images of alleged Xiaomi Mi Band 4 fitness tracker have leaked online. The affordable Mi Band series has been one of the most successful wearable in the market for Xiaomi. Last week, we first real-saw a render leak of the Mi Band 4 tipping colored display instead of a monochrome display.

Now, in the latest development, a fresh set of real-life images of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has been spotted on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo (via TheMobileIndian). The fourth generation of Mi Band series is said to ditch physical capacitive button this time, which means it would have touchscreen support. Also, it is likely to offer a bigger battery in comparison with its predecessor and is likely to integrate Xiao AI, the personal assistant.

The previous report tipped that the Mi Band 4 could be backed by a 135mAh battery instead of a smaller 110mAh on the Mi Band 3. The new fitness band might also arrive with Bluetooth 5.0 in order to offer better connectivity across multiple devices. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to launch in two different versions this year, one of which could be NFC supported with model number XMSH08HM and a standard non-NFC version with model number XMSH07HM. Additionally, the device is tipped to come with an improved “Heart Rate Monitoring” system.

Other big rumor around the block is that Xiaomi Mi Band 4 fitness band might feature photoplethysmography (PPG) monitor to detect blood volume in the micro-vascular bed of tissue. As for the pricing, the NFC version of the Mi Band 4 could be priced in China at RMB 499 (approximately Rs 5,000). The standard version of the Mi Band 4 is expected to be priced between RMB 200-300 (approximately Rs 2,000 – Rs 3,000). At the moment, there is no information as to when the Chinese company is planning to launch the Mi Band 4 in the market.

