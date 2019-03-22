comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 gets Bluetooth certification; launch might be imminent
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 gets Bluetooth certification; launch might be imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has been out for almost a year, and its successor might launch sooner than later.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (7)

In September last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker, which received a positive reception from critics and audience. Recent rumors claimed that its successor, the Mi Band 4, will go official in China sometime in March or April. While addressing the company’s fourth-quarter and full year earnings for 2018, Huami Chief Financial Officer, David Cui, confirmed that the Mi Band 4 won’t be launching in March or April. However, he did confirm that the Mi Band 4 will be debuting sometime this year.

While we wait for Xiaomi to confirm something, the Mi Band 4 just got Bluetooth certification, which confirms its existence. There however is no clarity on the band’s key specifications. The listing reveals that Mi Band 4 will bear model number XMSH08HM, and it is said to support Bluetooth 5.0 (low energy), and NFC. The production is being handled by Xiaomi’s subsidiary Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd.

We still don’t know much about the design and specifications of the device, and also the segment that Xiaomi plans to target with its wearable. The first Mi Band was a basic fitness tracker, but Xiaomi added an OLED display, heart rate sensor, pedometer and calorie counter to the second-generation model. There is a possibility that the Mi Band 4 will have even more advanced features.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi has found great success in the entry-level wearable segment with its Mi Band series. Cui also confirmed that the revenues of the company grew by 78 percent in 2018. He further stated that it will work with Xiaomi to decide on the right time to launch the Mi Band 4 this year. The rumor mill is speculating that it may come equipped with a color display. Some reports have also stated that it could be equipped with ECG capabilities.

The Mi Band 3 was unveiled on May 31 in China alongside the Xiaomi Mi 8 series of smartphones in the previous year. The fitness tracker was then brought to India in September with a price tag of Rs 1,999. Some of the key features of the Mi Band 3 include an OLED display, 5ATM water resistance, 20 days battery life, and improved step counting and heart-rate monitoring.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
News
Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

Snapchat may be launching its own gaming service

Gaming

Snapchat may be launching its own gaming service

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

News

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent
Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review
Xiaomi working on 2 Android One smartphones featuring in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

News

Xiaomi working on 2 Android One smartphones featuring in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

हिंदी समाचार

25 मार्च से फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी Mobiles Bonanza सेल, शाओमी और आसुस समेत इस ब्रांड पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Nokia 7 Plus चीन भेज रहा था यूजर्स का डाटा, कंपनी ने किया इंकार

अमेजन इंडिया पर एप्पल फेस्ट में iPhone X, MacBook समेत कई प्रॉडक्ट्स मिल रहे हैं 17 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

शाओमी इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट वाले दो नए एंड्रॉइड वन स्मार्टफोन पर कर रहा है काम

शाओमी मार्च महीने तक बेचेगी Redmi Note 7 की 40 लाख यूनिट

News

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
News
Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent
Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent