Xiaomi is all set to host an event on September 17 in India, where the company will also unveil its latest Mi Band 4 device. At the same event, Xiaomi is expected to launch various smart home devices. Recently, the company hinted that a new Mi TV could soon make its debut in India. Now, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, has confirmed the arrival of Mi Band 4.

As the Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China, we already know what could be the features of it. Some of the key highlights of the Mi Band 4 are six-axis accelerometer sensor, a big battery, colored AMOLED display and more. Read on to know more about Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4.

Mi fans! Come September 17th, we will unveil a product that you have been waiting ‘4’. 🤗 Another blockbuster in the making from the house of Xiaomi. Get set for #SmarterLiving 2020! RT 🔄 with your guesses. Am sure this is going to be easy. 😜😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvpPVXjrhJ — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 9, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India (expected)

The pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band is expected to be similar to China pricing. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 cost RMB 169 (approximately Rs 1,700) in China, which is for the standard edition. There is also an NFC variant, which cost RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,300). In China, Xiaomi also launched Avengers Series Limited Edition of the band, which cost RMB 349 (approximately Rs 3,500). This Edition comes with three distinct bands, Marvel superhero watch faces, and a special Marvel Avengers’ package.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specifications, features

The Mi band 4 can reportedly deliver users 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Xiaomi is offering different color options for the strap, including Blue, Black, Brown, Orange and Pink. The newly launched Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D display with 120×240 pixels resolution. The fitness band also offers support for touch inputs. It comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

The Mi band comes with a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move. Additionally, the band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated. It can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

As mentioned above, there is also a payment mode on the device. The process is really easy as one just needs to swipe the screen to show a QR code on the Mi Band 4. Moreover, users can find their smartphone or switch the music track with one tap. Similarly, Mi Band users will also be able to check live weather and stock updates.