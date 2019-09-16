Xiaomi India is hosting a ‘Smarter Living 2020’ event tomorrow. As the name suggests, the company is likely to unveil a few smart devices targeted at Indian homes. Among these will be Xiaomi’s next-generation fitness band – Mi Band 4. A day before launch, alleged Mi Band 4 price in India has leaked.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price leak

The folks at HT have shared what is claimed to be a retail box of the upcoming Mi Band 4. The box lists the wearable’s MRP at Rs 2,499, which makes it among the cheapest smart bands with a color display. It is worth noting that the box mentions the MRP, and the market price is likely to be slightly lower. To put this into perspective, the last-gen Mi Band 3 is available in India with a price tag of Rs 1,999.

After launch tomorrow, the Mi Band 4 will be available via Amazon India, Xiaomi’s online store, and Mi Home Stores across the country. It is currently listed on Amazon India, and interested buyers can tap on the ‘Notify Me’ button to register for the product.

Mi Band 4 features, specifications

The Mi Band 4 initially launched in China. It offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display with 120×240 pixels resolution. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

The smart band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities. These include activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker comes with 5 ATM rating. It can also identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.