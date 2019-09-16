comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked: Expected features, specs
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India price leaked ahead of launch tomorrow

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will launch on September 17 in India. It is expected to be launched alongside a new Mi TV and a water purifier.

  • Updated: September 16, 2019 10:31 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (2)

Xiaomi India is hosting a ‘Smarter Living 2020’ event tomorrow. As the name suggests, the company is likely to unveil a few smart devices targeted at Indian homes. Among these will be Xiaomi’s next-generation fitness band – Mi Band 4. A day before launch, alleged Mi Band 4 price in India has leaked.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price leak

The folks at HT have shared what is claimed to be a retail box of the upcoming Mi Band 4. The box lists the wearable’s MRP at Rs 2,499, which makes it among the cheapest smart bands with a color display. It is worth noting that the box mentions the MRP, and the market price is likely to be slightly lower. To put this into perspective, the last-gen Mi Band 3 is available in India with a price tag of Rs 1,999.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: Improving on the perfection of Mi Band 3

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: Improving on the perfection of Mi Band 3

After launch tomorrow, the Mi Band 4 will be available via Amazon India, Xiaomi’s online store, and Mi Home Stores across the country. It is currently listed on Amazon India, and interested buyers can tap on the ‘Notify Me’ button to register for the product.

Mi Band 4 features, specifications

The Mi Band 4 initially launched in China. It offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display with 120×240 pixels resolution. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

The smart band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities. These include activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker comes with 5 ATM rating. It can also identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 10:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 16, 2019 10:31 AM IST

