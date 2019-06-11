As expected, Xiaomi has today launched its latest Mi Band 4 fitness band in China. The key highlights of the tracker are colored AMOLED display, six-axis accelerometer sensor, big battery, and more. Furthermore, one can also choose from the list of wrist band options that Xiaomi has launched. The wearable also offers support for Alibaba’s Alipay.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in China starts from RMB 169 (approximately Rs 1,700). This price is for the standard edition of the latest Mi band. Moreover, the NFC variant is priced at RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,300). Customers can also go for the Mi Band 4 Avengers Series Limited Edition, which is priced at RMB 349 (approximately Rs 3,500). This Edition comes with three distinct bands, Marvel superhero watch faces, and a special Marvel Avengers’ package. The latest smart wrist band from Xiaomi will go on sale in China from June 16.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features, features

Unlike Mi Band 3, the newly launched Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D display with 120×240 pixels resolution. The fitness band also offers support for touch inputs. It comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. The Mi band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Furthermore, the fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated and it can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly. As mentioned above, there is also a payment mode on the device. The process is really easy as one just needs to swipe the screen to show a QR code on the Mi Band 4.

Additionally, one can use the Mi Band 4’s display to find the smartphone or switch the music track with just one tap. Similarly, you can even check live weather and stock updates. As per the company, the latest band from Xiaomi can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Customers also get different color options for the strap, which includes Black, Brown, Blue, Orange and Pink.