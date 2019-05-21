Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked; may offer bigger battery, Bluetooth 5.0 and colored display

Xiaomi is reportedly the second largest wearable maker in the tech world. The Chinese company’s affordable Mi Band series has been one of the most successful wearables in the market. Last year, Xiaomi launched Mi Band 3 for Rs 1,999, and the company sold over 10 lakh Mi Band 3 units sold in India. The company is soon expected to launch its sequel Mi Band 4. A fresh leak hints that the device might feature a colored display and ditch the monochrome display.

The fourth generation of Mi Band series is said to offer a bigger battery in comparison with its predecessor. Gizmochina reported that the Mi Band 4 could be backed by a 135mAh battery instead of a smaller 110mAh on the Mi Band 3. The new fitness band might also arrive with Bluetooth 5.0 in order to offer better connectivity across multiple devices. comparatively, the Mi Band 3 offers Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Additionally, a recent leak suggested that the Mi Band 4 will offer support for Xiaomi’s virtual assistant, called Xiao AI, which debuted in April last year. The device could come in two different versions. One of which could be NFC with model number XMSH08HM and a standard non-NFC version with model number XMSH07HM. Both the fitness bands are said to support Bluetooth 5.0.

The device is tipped to come with an improved “Heart Rate Monitoring” system. Previous reports claim that the fitness band could feature a photoplethysmography (PPG) monitor to detect blood volume in the microvascular bed of tissue. As for the pricing, the NFC version of the Mi Band 4 could be priced in China at RMB 499 (approximately Rs 5,040). The standard version of the Mi Band 4 is expected to be priced between RMB 200-300 (approximately Rs 2,000 – Rs 3,000).

At the moment, there is no information as to when the Chinese company is planning to launch the Mi Band 4 in the market. Besides, yesterday, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India, which is basically the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 7. The handset carries a starting price of Rs 10,999 in the country, and one of its biggest highlights is its 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting May 23.