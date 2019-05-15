comscore
  Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked renders show color display and support for Xiao AI voice assistant
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked renders show color display and support for Xiao AI voice assistant

Xiaomi Mi Band 4's launch seems imminent and the device's leaked renders show a color display and support for AI assistant.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Render Slashleaks main

Source: Slashleaks

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will follow on the advancements seen with the Honor Band 4 and feature a color display. The Mi Band series has been one of the most successful wearables in the market and with Mi Band 4, Xiaomi seems to be planning a number of feature enhancements. The leaked render shows that Mi Band 4 will be the first in the lineup to feature a color display, and it also seems to be getting support for a digital assistant. The renders show that Mi Band 4 will feature Xiao AI, the virtual assistant by the Chinese company that debuted in April last year.

The renders posted by Slashleaks further confirm the details that came to light when Taiwan’s NCC certification agency revealed some details about the device. Like Google Assistant, Xiao AI can be used to check the weather, control smart appliances and perform basic tasks like translations. The render also shows that Xiaomi will replace the physical button seen on the Mi Band 3 with a capacitive one on the Mi Band 4. This could be a major revamp for Xiaomi’s successful wearable.

Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000

Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000

A previous report had suggested that Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which will be an improvement from Bluetooth 4.2 LE option on the current model. It is also likely to feature an improved heart-rate sensor and is tipped to be a photoplethysmography (PPG) monitor to detect blood volume in the microvascular bed of tissue. Xiaomi might also launch a model with NFC for mobile payments, but this model could be restricted to its home market and may not be available globally.

There is not much known about the Mi Band 4 at this point in time but it is expected to debut alongside Xiaomi’s rumored smartphones codenamed “raphael”, “davinci” and “pyxis” in China. IDC reported that global wearables market experienced a strong growth during the fourth quarter of 2019. The sales reach a new record of 59.3 million units and Apple was the leader in terms of unit sales. Xiaomi, however, recorded a year-over-year growth of 43.3 percent and shipped 7.5 million wearables to achieve a market share of 12.6 percent.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

However, Xiaomi is facing pressure in the wearables as well and Huawei’s Honor and Lenovo are bringing out new devices to challenge the company. Honor Band 4, which features a color display, has already become one of the popular wearables in the sub-Rs 3,000 price segment and with Mi Band 4, Xiaomi seems to be embracing those same features to become more competitive against its rivals.

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

