It’s no secret that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be launched in China tomorrow (June 11). Ahead of the launch, we already have a fair idea on what to expect. The only thing remaining a mystery was the price tag, until now that is. Ahead of the official launch, the Mi Band 4 has been put up for pre-orders online.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was spotted on AliExpress by Slashleaks. The e-commerce site is taking pre-orders for the wearable, and has quoted a price of $49.99 (approximately Rs 3,500). This is said to be the price of the non-NFC model, which means that there could be an even more expensive model. Despite all the improvements, the Mi Band 4 is unlikely to cost so much.

The e-commerce site further adds that the product won’t start shipping for at least 25 days. While the pricing should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt, the listing does give us a fair idea on the Mi Band 4’s features and design.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked features, specifications

The Mi Band 4 listed on AliExpress is in line with what has leaked online so far. On the design front, the biggest change will be the presence of a bigger display. It’s been claimed that the Mi Band 4 will flaunt a 39.9 percent larger display than last year’s Mi Band 3. Moreover, the upcoming wearable will also boast a colored display. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently revealed that the screen will be able to display 16,000 color pixels.

Going by the leaks, Xiaomi is also looking at introducing a number of different colored bands for the Mi Band 4. The company has also confirmed that the wearable will boast a larger 135mAh battery to power the color display. Another confirmed feature is Bluetooth 5.0, which will not only improve connectivity, but also battery life. The Mi Band variant launching in China is also expected to come with the company’s Xiao AI voice assistant on board.