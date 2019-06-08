comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 colorful watch faces, AliExpress pre-order | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 poster shows new colorful watch faces, strap colors; available for pre-order

Similar to the Mi Band 3, Xiaomi is likely to launch its Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in two variants. The first one will be cheaper while the second one will be somewhat expensive along with an NFC chip inside.

  • Published: June 8, 2019 7:01 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Poster crop

Xiaomi has already revealed some details about its upcoming fitness and activity tracker, the Mi Band 4. As reported, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Band 4 on June 11 in China. As previously reported, the teaser poster confirmed that Mi Band 4 will come with a color display and Bluetooth 5.0. However, a new poster by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo confirms more details about the upcoming fitness back. According to the poster, the software is likely to come with multiple color watch faces or rather band faces. It also revealed at least five different colors for the silicone band.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Specifications

Design wise, we don’t really see many changes except for a rather flat display on the front when compared to the Mi Band 3. Jun also revealed that the upcoming band will sport a 39.9 percent larger display than Mi Band 3. Talking about the colored display, the Xiaomi CEO revealed that the screen will be able to display 16000 color pixels. Inspecting the poster closely, we think that the band face customization will be significant. This is because all bands in the poster had different designs giving us some idea about the flexibility. Xiaomi also confirmed that the new fitness band will also come with a larger battery to power the color display.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Poster

Image credit: Weibo

Feature-wise we are not sure what the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will bring to the table. However, given the display and larger battery, it is likely that we may see some new features. Similar to the Mi Band 3, Xiaomi is likely to launch the upcoming fitness band in two variants. The first one will be cheaper while the second one will be somewhat expensive along with an NFC chip inside. Talking about the specifics, the upcoming version is likely to pack a 135mAh battery in comparison to the 110mAh one on the current model.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with color display, Bluetooth 5.0 to launch on June 11

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with color display, Bluetooth 5.0 to launch on June 11

Available in pre-order on AliExpress

In addition to this information, some sellers have already listed the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for sale days before the official launch. Similar to past Mi Band launches, the sellers have opted to list the upcoming band on AliExpress. According to the pre-order listing, the upcoming band won’t ship for another 25 days but that is given for most Xiaomi products. It is worth noting that the version currently available for pre-order does not come with NFC and amounts to about $50 or Rs 3,560. The interesting thing here is that about 200 people have already placed the order through that listing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 8, 2019 7:01 PM IST

