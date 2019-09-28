comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India again today via Amazon.in, Mi.com at 1PM
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was launched in India earlier this month and color options include black, blue, maroon, and orange.

  Published: September 28, 2019 11:37 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (9)

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is all set to go on flash sale in India again today at 1:00PM. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi India website. To recall, Xiaomi recently launched its latest fitness band in India earlier this month. The Mi Band 4 was initially launched in China. It is a successor to the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker. Some of the key highlights of the Mi Band 4 are six-axis accelerometer, a big battery, colored AMOLED display and more. The wearable is priced at Rs 2,299 in India. The color options for the Mi Band 4 include black, blue, maroon, and orange.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specifications, features

The Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display. It supports 120 x 240 pixels resolution. This touch display is 39.9 percent bigger than the one on the Mi Band 3. The newly launched Mi band 4 is compatible with all the straps you bought for your Mi Band 3.

The Mi band comes with a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move. Additionally, the band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated. It can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes. These include freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi is offering the fitness band with 512KB RAM, and up to 16MB storage option. There is also a 135mAh battery under the hood. The company claims can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, it also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: This is how you improve a perfect device

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: This is how you improve a perfect device

Moreover, users can find their smartphone or switch the music track with one tap. Similarly, Mi Band users will also be able to check live weather and stock updates. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The fitness tracker is also compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.

  Published Date: September 28, 2019 11:37 AM IST

