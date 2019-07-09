Xiaomi launched its new Mi Band 4 in China last month. The fitness band offers advanced fitness features and demands a wallet-friendly price. Some of the key highlights of the Mi Band 4 are its six-axis accelerometer sensor, a big battery, colored AMOLED display and more. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi Band is not only smarter, but also stylish. Furthermore, one can also choose from the list of wrist band options that the Chinese company has launched. The NFC version of the tacker also offers support for Alibaba’s Alipay.

One of the new features of the Mi Band 4 that has become popular are the new custom watch faces. This is the first time Xiaomi has brought this feature to the Mi Band. These custom watch faces are available from the internet, can be applied to the watch using the Mi Fit app.

Some of the custom watch faces that are already available on the forum include Stranger Things, PUBG, and Iron Man. Most of these watch faces have been created by users. One that stands out is the Stranger Things watch face, which comes at a time when the show is topping Netflix viewing charts. The company recently revealed that over 40 million household accounts have been watching the show since its new season debuted on July 4. Netflix further adds that 18.2 million have already watched the whole season.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced in China at RMB 169 (approximately Rs 1,700). This price is for the standard edition of the latest Mi band. Moreover, the NFC variant is priced at RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,300). Customers can also go for the Mi Band 4 Avengers Series Limited Edition, which is priced at RMB 349 (approximately Rs 3,500). This Edition comes with three distinct bands, Marvel superhero watch faces, and a special Marvel Avengers’ package. The latest smart wrist band from Xiaomi will go on sale in China from June 16.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features

Unlike Mi Band 3, the newly launched Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D display with 120×240 pixels resolution. The fitness band also offers support for touch inputs. It comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. The Mi band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move.

The band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Furthermore, the fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated and it can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly. As mentioned above, there is also a payment mode on the device. The process is really easy as one just needs to swipe the screen to show a QR code on the Mi Band 4.

Moreover, with the latest Mi Band 4, you can find the smartphone or switch the music track with one tap. Similarly, customers will also be able to check live weather and stock updates. As per the Chinese company, the Xiaomi Mi band 4 can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge, which is huge. Interested buyers will also get different color options for the strap, including Blue, Black, Brown, Orange and Pink.