comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things, other custom watch faces
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

News

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was recently launched in China, and now it has got some fascinating new collection of custom watch-faces. Some of the really good ones include Stranger Things, Iron Man, and PUBG among others.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Stranger Things

Xiaomi launched its new Mi Band 4 in China last month. The fitness band offers advanced fitness features and demands a wallet-friendly price. Some of the key highlights of the Mi Band 4 are its six-axis accelerometer sensor, a big battery, colored AMOLED display and more. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi Band is not only smarter, but also stylish. Furthermore, one can also choose from the list of wrist band options that the Chinese company has launched. The NFC version of the tacker also offers support for Alibaba’s Alipay.

One of the new features of the Mi Band 4 that has become popular are the new custom watch faces. This is the first time Xiaomi has brought this feature to the Mi Band. These custom watch faces are available from the internet, can be applied to the watch using the Mi Fit app.

Some of the custom watch faces that are already available on the forum include Stranger Things, PUBG, and Iron Man. Most of these watch faces have been created by users. One that stands out is the Stranger Things watch face, which comes at a time when the show is topping Netflix viewing charts. The company recently revealed that over 40 million household accounts have been watching the show since its new season debuted on July 4. Netflix further adds that 18.2 million have already watched the whole season.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced in China at RMB 169 (approximately Rs 1,700). This price is for the standard edition of the latest Mi band. Moreover, the NFC variant is priced at RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,300). Customers can also go for the Mi Band 4 Avengers Series Limited Edition, which is priced at RMB 349 (approximately Rs 3,500). This Edition comes with three distinct bands, Marvel superhero watch faces, and a special Marvel Avengers’ package. The latest smart wrist band from Xiaomi will go on sale in China from June 16.

Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced; pre-booking starts on July 12

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced; pre-booking starts on July 12

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features

Unlike Mi Band 3, the newly launched Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D display with 120×240 pixels resolution. The fitness band also offers support for touch inputs. It comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. The Mi band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move.

The band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Furthermore, the fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated and it can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly. As mentioned above, there is also a payment mode on the device. The process is really easy as one just needs to swipe the screen to show a QR code on the Mi Band 4.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Moreover, with the latest Mi Band 4, you can find the smartphone or switch the music track with one tap. Similarly, customers will also be able to check live weather and stock updates. As per the Chinese company, the Xiaomi Mi band 4 can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge, which is huge. Interested buyers will also get different color options for the strap, including Blue, Black, Brown, Orange and Pink.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 2:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more
News
Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

News

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

News

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

Realme Million Days sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

Deals

Realme Million Days sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India

Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces
Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced
Xiaomi files a patent for periscope lens in China

News

Xiaomi files a patent for periscope lens in China
Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked

News

Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked
Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Galaxy Note 10 Teaser Video : सैमसंग ने लॉन्च से पहले गैलेक्सी नोट 10 को किया टीज, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Realme X के साथ 15 जुलाई को Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन भी होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने Flipkart पर किया टीज

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand semi finals मैच ऐसे देखें Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet पर लाइव

Vivo V1921A स्मार्टफोन स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन के साथ TENAA लिस्टिंग में दिखाई दिया

Honor 9X Pro पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India
News
Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India
Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online

News

Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online
Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

News

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces
Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

News

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing