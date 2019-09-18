At its Smarter Living 2020 event yesterday, Xiaomi unveiled a bunch of new products. Among them was the new Mi Band 4. The next-gen fitness wearable comes with loads of upgrades when compared to the Mi Band 3. A day after launch, Xiaomi is rolling out a new Mi Band 4 update to users.

The Mi Band 4 update seems incremental in nature, and doesn’t bring in a whole lot of new features. It essentially focuses on introducing a bunch of new watch faces, ITHome reports. Users can head over to the Mi Fit app to update the Mi Band 4. The reports adds that the update is also rolling out the NFC variant available in China.

With a new color AMOLED display, the Mi Band 4 comes with a number of watch faces, and users also get the ability to create and add custom faces. With more faces being added, users will no doubt be spoilt for choice.

Mi Band 4 price in India, features, specifications

As mentioned, the Mi Band 4 launched in India yesterday with a price tag of Rs 2,299. It will be going on sale starting September 19 at 12:00PM. It will be available via Amazon India, Xiaomi India’s website, and Mi Home Stores across the country.

The Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display that is 39.9 percent bigger than the Mi Band 3. The overall form factor however remains the same. Under the hood is 512KB of RAM, and up to 16MB of storage. There is also a 135mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 20 days. It also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable.

The smart band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities. These include activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker comes with 5 ATM rating. It can also identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, and is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.