comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out: Price in India, review, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out with a bunch of new watch faces
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out with a bunch of new watch faces

News

The Mi Band 4 launched in India yesterday with a price tag of Rs 2,299. It is set to go on sale starting September 19.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 9:34 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 PUBG Theme 3

At its Smarter Living 2020 event yesterday, Xiaomi unveiled a bunch of new products. Among them was the new Mi Band 4. The next-gen fitness wearable comes with loads of upgrades when compared to the Mi Band 3. A day after launch, Xiaomi is rolling out a new Mi Band 4 update to users.

The Mi Band 4 update seems incremental in nature, and doesn’t bring in a whole lot of new features. It essentially focuses on introducing a bunch of new watch faces, ITHome reports. Users can head over to the Mi Fit app to update the Mi Band 4. The reports adds that the update is also rolling out the NFC variant available in China.

Mi Band 4, Mi Band 4 update, Mi Band 4 watch facesWith a new color AMOLED display, the Mi Band 4 comes with a number of watch faces, and users also get the ability to create and add custom faces. With more faces being added, users will no doubt be spoilt for choice.

Mi Band 4 price in India, features, specifications

As mentioned, the Mi Band 4 launched in India yesterday with a price tag of Rs 2,299. It will be going on sale starting September 19 at 12:00PM. It will be available via Amazon India, Xiaomi India’s website, and Mi Home Stores across the country.

The Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display that is 39.9 percent bigger than the Mi Band 3. The overall form factor however remains the same. Under the hood is 512KB of RAM, and up to 16MB of storage. There is also a 135mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 20 days. It also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable.

The smart band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities. These include activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker comes with 5 ATM rating. It can also identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, and is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 9:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out
News
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out
Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad rear camera goes on sale today

News

Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad rear camera goes on sale today

Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today

Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology to launch with Reno Ace

News

Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology to launch with Reno Ace

OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro released

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro released

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out

Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad rear camera goes on sale today

Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today

Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology to launch with Reno Ace

OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro released

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 65-inch 4K HDR panel launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 65-inch 4K HDR panel launched in India
Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition with Snapdragon 855+ coming soon

News

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition with Snapdragon 855+ coming soon
Oppo A1k, Oppo F11 price in India reportedly cut

Deals

Oppo A1k, Oppo F11 price in India reportedly cut

हिंदी समाचार

अगस्त महीने में 4G डानलोडिंग स्पीड के मामले जियो नंबर वन

Xiaomi कल लॉन्च करेगा Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, जानें क्या होगा खास

OnePlus 7T के ऑफिशियल रेंडर ने कंफर्म किया सर्कुलर कैमरा बंप के साथ ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy M30s आज 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च

Realme 5 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ सेल पर आएगा


News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out
News
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out
Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad rear camera goes on sale today

News

Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad rear camera goes on sale today
Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s India launch set for today
Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology to launch with Reno Ace

News

Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology to launch with Reno Ace
OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro released

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro released