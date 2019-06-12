comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3 Specifications, Features | BGR India
  Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: What's different
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: What's different

It is likely that most people looking to upgrade to Xiaomi Mi Band 4 are current Mi Band 3 owners. Xiaomi will also eventually launch the Mi Band 4 in India in coming months if not weeks. Considering both these factors, it is only better than current and potential buyers know the differences between Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3.

  Published: June 12, 2019 10:14 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 feature

Xiaomi announced the latest version of its fitness and activity tracking band yesterday. The latest version is called the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, and it is currently available in China for RMB 169 (approximately Rs 1,700). Xiaomi Mi Band fitness trackers are inexpensive allowing people to get such trackers without investing a large amount. Over time, these activity trackers have grown popular because of their price and no-nonsense features. According to a recent report, Xiaomi Mi Band has even beaten Apple Watch to be the most popular fitness band.

Similar to past Mi Band launches, the Mi Band 4 was quite an anticipated launch for people looking to upgrade. However, it is likely that most people looking to upgrade are Mi Band 3 owners. We also know that Xiaomi will eventually launch the Mi Band 4 in India. Considering both these factors, it is only better that potential buyers know the differences between Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3. So, here are the main differences between the new Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and the current Mi Band 3.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3 design, features

The Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 seem to be similar in design. This means that both will use the same strap and you can even use your spare Mi Band 3 straps. However, one important change that we get with Mi Band 4 is the charging contact pins. Mi Band 3 comes with charging pins on the bottom side while Mi Band 4 has shifted them on the back side. This change means that the USB charging accessory is also different from the Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with color AMOLED display, 20 days battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with color AMOLED display, 20 days battery life

With the help of the new design, one has to slot in the primary Mi Band capsule. Users had to clamp Mi Band 3 from the bottom side with pressure from the top to ensure proper contact between the charging pins. But the new design of the charger and location of the charging pins, this is likely to be fixed. Mi Band 4 comes with similar, up to 50m waterproof protection, fitness, activity, heart rate, and sleep tracking features.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 variants

However, there are a number of new features that we won’t get in Mi Band 3. These include more than 380 screen customization combinations with the new color screen and 6-axis accelerometer. This accelerometer will allow for more improved activity and fitness tracking. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 also comes with voice control, precision 24-hours heart-rate tracking and NFC support. The NFC support includes support for Alipay, access card mode and bus card support in Mainland China. More details on some of the features in the sections below.

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: Display and battery

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Display

The primary difference between Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 is the display. Mi Band 4 now comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120×240 RGB resolution. This can provide about 400nits brightness with a 2.5D curved display. In contrast, Mi Band 3 came with a 0.78-inches OLED panel with a 128×80 resolution. If you have not inferred the difference, the Mi Band 4 now sports a higher resolution color screen. Xiaomi claims that both will provide similar, about 20-day battery life though that would really depend on the use. However, to do this, Xiaomi had to bump the battery from 110mAh in Mi Band 3 to 135mAh in the Mi Band 4.

Additional differences and variants

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 NFC Voice control

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with support for Bluetooth v4.2 while Mi Band 4 supports Bluetooth v5.0. Similar to the Mi Band 3, Mi Band 4 also comes with a separate NFC variant. However, this time, the NFC variant comes with voice control, something that will not be supported in regular Mi Band 4. The NFC variant comes with AI-powered voice assistant that will users control their smart home appliances. It is worth noting that neither the smart appliances from Xiaomi, not the NFC variant are planned to launch in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: This fitness tracker is here to keep the crown

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: This fitness tracker is here to keep the crown

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Limited edition Avengers

Last but not least, Xiaomi has also launched a limited edition Avengers edition Xiaomi Mi Band 4. We are not sure if it will launch in India but it does come with custom band face, and straps. The limited edition package will come with three different Mi Band straps along with custom packing, collection certificate, and a name plate.

  Published Date: June 12, 2019 10:14 AM IST

