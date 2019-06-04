comscore
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with color display, Bluetooth 5.0 to launch on June 11

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is coming on June 11 as a major update for Mi Band 3. The new wearable will feature a color display, a larger battery and support Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC for connectivity.

Xiaomi’s Mi Band is the most popular wearable in the affordable fitness band segment. According to recent numbers from IDC, Xiaomi was the second popular wearable brand globally during the first quarter of 2019. The company, which has released three versions of Mi Band so far, is estimated to have shipped 6.6 million units of Mi Band during the first three months of 2019. Now, the company is preparing to unveil Mi Band 4, the fourth iteration of its wearable and the leaks so far suggest that it will be a huge departure from existing models.

The Mi Band 4 will bid adieu to monochrome displays seen on current model, and adopt a color display for the first time. This will put the Mi Band 4 in direct contention with the Honor Band 4 which also features a color display. The company has posted a teaser for this upcoming wearable on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform, that confirms that Mi Band 4 will be unveiled on June 11. The teaser also claims that the Mi Band 4 will come with more features for those looking to use the wearable as a fitness tracker and all of this feature is expected to come with longer battery life.

The Mi Band 4 is expected to launch alongside a lineup of new Mi TV in China on June 11. Apart from color display, the Mi Band 4 will be the first wearable from the Chinese smartphone maker to support XiaoAI, the voice assistant developed in-house by the company. In order to ensure that the new color display does not drain the battery any faster, the Mi Band 4 will be equipped with a larger 135mAh battery pack, which is bigger than the 110mAh battery seen on the Mi Band 3.

The fitness tracker will also offer native support for Bluetooth 5.0, and enable connectivity across multiple devices. The switch to Bluetooth 5.0 from Bluetooth 4.2 should be a huge upgrade in terms of connectivity in the budget wearable segment. Xiaomi is also expected to offer improvements to “Heart Rate Monitoring” system. The wearable is tipped to come in two different versions – one with NFC support and carrying model number XMSH08HM while the second one will be a standard model with no NFC support and carrying model number XMSH07HM.

The NFC version of Mi Band 4 is expected to retail for RMB 499 (around Rs 5,000) while the standard version could be priced between RMB 199 (around Rs 2,000), and RMB 299 (around Rs 3,000) when it goes on sale in China. Xiaomi has succeeded in the wearable market, where major brands have struggled, by offering a feature packed fitness tracker that is also cheap. The Mi Band 4 seems to take it a step further with a color display, Bluetooth 5.0, XiaoAI assistant, NFC and more without a huge bump in price.

