As expected, Xiaomi India today launched the Mi Band 4 at its Smart Living 2020 event. As the name suggests, the latest fitness wearable is the successor to last year’s Mi Band 3. Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price, availability, features, and specifications.

Mi Band 4 price, availability

The new Mi Band 4 costs Rs 2,299, which puts it slightly higher than the Mi Band 3. For some perspective, the last-gen Xiaomi wearable is currently available in India with a price tag of Rs 1,999. Sale for the new fitness tracker kicks off from September 19 at 12:00PM. It will be available via Amazon India, Xiaomi India’s website, and Mi Home Stores across the country.

Features, specifications

The Mi Band 4 initially launched in China. It offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display with 120×240 pixels resolution. This touch display is 39.9 percent bigger than the one on the Mi Band 3. The overall form factor however remains the same. In fact, the Mi Band 4 is compatible with all the straps you bought for your Mi Band 3.

The smart band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities. These include activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker comes with 5 ATM rating. It can also identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

Under the hood is 512KB of RAM, and up to 16MB of storage. There is also a 135mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 20 days. It also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, and is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.