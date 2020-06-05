comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China with Mastercard support

This new information comes just days after Xiaomi revealed the official launch date for its upcoming Mi Band 5. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC connectivity here.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 8:35 AM IST
Xiaomi is planning to launch the NFC variant of its current Mi Band 4 in markets outside China. According to a new report, the company revealed that it is launching this variant in the European market. As part of the launch, the company will also bring a new feature to the global audience. The wearable device will reach the Russian market in the coming days with an eventual rollout in Europe. This new information comes just days after Xiaomi revealed the official launch date for its upcoming Mi Band 5. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC connectivity here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch confirmed for June 11; rumors suggest an incremental update

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming to multiple countries; details

According to TizenHelp, Xiaomi recently announced that it is planning to launch the Mi Band 4 in the international market. This variant will first launch in Russia in the coming weeks and then later make its way to European countries. Talking about the new feature, the NFC variant will come with support for Mastercard payments. To get started, users with the NFC connectivity can head to their Mi Fit app and add the Mastercard cards in the app. For things to work, they need to select “Russia” as the region. The report also claimed that Xiaomi is likely to add support for Visa, Google Pay, and PayPal in future updates. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India

Similar to China, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 buyers in Russia and Europe can also use the wearable for public transport. They can use the MasterCard PayPass in Russia, Germany, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Turkey, France, and the UK. It is worth noting that all these new features are available due to the NFC chip inside the upcoming variant. Also Read - Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to third-party apps

Current Mi Band users with NFC need to buy the new version to get started. It is also worth noting that past reports have speculated that all Mi Band 5 versions will feature NFC. The launch of Mi Band 4 with NFC likely hints at a delayed rollout of Mi Band 5 to the International market. If not a delayed rollout then a higher price point than the current generation.

  • Published Date: June 5, 2020 8:35 AM IST

