comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in the works: Expected price, features and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development: Report
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development: Report

News

Huami founder and CEO has revealed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is already in the works. It will launch sometime next year.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 4:02 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (1)

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3

It’s been just two months since Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 in collaboration with Huami. But it seems we won’t have to wait long to see the next-gen fitness wearable. The company has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is already in the works.

During Huami’s Q2 2019 earnings call, the company answered a query around its collaboration with Xiaomi. To this, Huami founder and CEO Wang Huang answered, “We are actually developing Mi Band 5 with Xiaomi.”

Huang was further quoted as saying, “We do not have a fixed time when we’re going to launch Mi Band 5. But I would say that we have already started working on Mi Band 5 with Xiaomi and it’s not going to take that long.” He just stopped short of revealing an exact launch timeframe for the Mi Band 5, Wareable reports.

It comes as no surprise that Huami and Xiaomi plan to continue collaborating for the Mi Band line-up. Xiaomi’s Mi Bands are popular among consumers for being feature-rich yet light on the pockets. This year’s Mi Band 4 followed the same formula, and Xiaomi sold more than 1 million units in just eight days.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features, specifications

To recap, the Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D display with 120×240 pixels resolution. It also supports touch inputs, as well as voice commands. As per the company, the battery under the hood is good enough to offer 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Mi Band 4 features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities. It can track activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Furthermore, it comes with 5 ATM rating, and can recognize a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

The wearable is yet to launch in India. In China though, buyers can choose from different colored straps like blue, black, brown, orange, and pink. The standard edition of the band costs CNY 169 (approximately Rs 1,700), while the NFC variant costs CNY 229 (approximately Rs 2,300).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 4:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment
News
Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment
Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

News

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

d2h Magic streaming device launched at Rs 399

News

d2h Magic streaming device launched at Rs 399

PUBG Mobile guide: Here's how to communicate like pros

Gaming

PUBG Mobile guide: Here's how to communicate like pros

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

d2h Magic streaming device launched at Rs 399

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development
Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

News

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones
Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

News

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27
Redmi TV image shared by the company confirms the design

News

Redmi TV image shared by the company confirms the design
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 get price cut

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 get price cut

हिंदी समाचार

मेड इन इंडिया के साथ भारत में कारोबार बढ़ाएगी Infinix

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 7 सीरीज के 2 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन बेचे, फ्री में Redmi Note 7 Pro जीतने का मौका

सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट को आधार से जोड़ने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई के लिए राजी, केंद्र समेत कई कंपनियों को भेजा नोटिस

Samung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9

Realme Buds 2 भारत में 599 रुपये और Realme 5 Iconic Case 399 रुपये में लॉन्च

News

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’
News
Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’
Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

News

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment
Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

News

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153
d2h Magic streaming device launched at Rs 399

News

d2h Magic streaming device launched at Rs 399
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 already in development