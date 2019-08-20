It’s been just two months since Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 in collaboration with Huami. But it seems we won’t have to wait long to see the next-gen fitness wearable. The company has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is already in the works.

During Huami’s Q2 2019 earnings call, the company answered a query around its collaboration with Xiaomi. To this, Huami founder and CEO Wang Huang answered, “We are actually developing Mi Band 5 with Xiaomi.”

Huang was further quoted as saying, “We do not have a fixed time when we’re going to launch Mi Band 5. But I would say that we have already started working on Mi Band 5 with Xiaomi and it’s not going to take that long.” He just stopped short of revealing an exact launch timeframe for the Mi Band 5, Wareable reports.

It comes as no surprise that Huami and Xiaomi plan to continue collaborating for the Mi Band line-up. Xiaomi’s Mi Bands are popular among consumers for being feature-rich yet light on the pockets. This year’s Mi Band 4 followed the same formula, and Xiaomi sold more than 1 million units in just eight days.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features, specifications

To recap, the Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D display with 120×240 pixels resolution. It also supports touch inputs, as well as voice commands. As per the company, the battery under the hood is good enough to offer 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Mi Band 4 features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities. It can track activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Furthermore, it comes with 5 ATM rating, and can recognize a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

The wearable is yet to launch in India. In China though, buyers can choose from different colored straps like blue, black, brown, orange, and pink. The standard edition of the band costs CNY 169 (approximately Rs 1,700), while the NFC variant costs CNY 229 (approximately Rs 2,300).